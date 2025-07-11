Andalucía earmarks 10 million euros to conserve the tourist and cultural heritage of villages: these are the key points

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 11 July 2025, 16:22 Compartir

Andalucía's inland villages have been granted an opportunity to improve their cultural tourism heritage. The regional government (Junta) has just announced that it is investing ten million euros to create an aid to promote the sustainability of tourism through the conservation of cultural resources in small Andalusian municipalities.

The grant will cover up to 100% of the project, provided that the budget does not exceed 100,000 euros. The aid is divided into two actions: seven million euros will be allocated to Andalucía's cultural-tourist heritage, while the other three million will go towards associations, foundations and religious entities.

"The purpose of both subsidies is to promote the creation of tourism products, mainly of a cultural or heritage nature, as well as the enhancement of the existing cultural tourism resources in Andalucía, all aimed at improving visitors' knowledge of Andalusian culture," said the Junta.

Regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal stated that Andalucía is moving towards a tourism model that "respects the identity of each area and improves the quality of life of its inhabitants, generating future opportunities for all through sustainability".

The deadline for submitting applications is one month. In order to apply, a series of requirements must be met, the main one being that eligible municipalities have a population of less than 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, the associations, foundations and religious entities applying must be located in Andalucía and must allow access under a tourist visit system.