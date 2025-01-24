Andalucía partners with four global tech giants to become a world leader in tourism business intelligence

Pilar Martínez Madrid Friday, 24 January 2025, 16:24 | Updated 16:41h. Compartir

On the second day of Fitur 2025 (the International Tourism Fair in Madrid), the Junta de Andalucía advanced its new strategy, which aims at turning the region into a destination that follows fully sustainable development in all directions. The emphasis, according to regional minister for tourism, Arturo Bernal, is on having cutting-edge tools that focus on the social aspect and the well-being of the residents. The minister met with executives from Microsoft, Linkedin, Simpleview, and Amazon Ads to secure key alliances with the giants in the technology industry and make Andalucía a world leader in tourism business intelligence.

"We are going to work towards tourism that guarantees a positive and stable impact on job creation and local development, that is inclusive and improves the quality of life of our residents and enhances our cultural identity, as well as promotes the conservation of our natural and heritage resources," he said. Bernal also stated that sustainability "is the only way to guarantee the future of Andalucía as a leading destination, through responsible tourism, capable of generating wealth and employment for Andalucía in a lasting way".

In order to achieve actual sustainability, beyond its confinement in a term that is too often empty of content, Bernal has taken over outlining the projects that his office will carry out, in collaboration with these large companies. To achieve this challenge, he has implied the application of cutting-edge tools that will allow companies to implement effective and intelligent measures.

The minister stated that the use of such technology will "attract new markets and improve the quality of the experience we offer our visitors, positioning Andalucía as a unique destination committed to the future". His statement referenced the three fundamental pillars of the new strategy: innovation, promotion and communication. Bernal said that the first step is to have more flexible regulations, which update the 2011 regulations as cited in the tourism law.

It is expected that promotion and communication will be achieved with agreements with Microsoft, Linkedin, Simpleview and Amazon Ads, as well as with the support of artificial intelligence. Alejandro Mullor, global advisor to the public sector and head of tourism at Microsoft, said that the collaboration with Andalucía will allow the region to position itself as "the centre of tourism innovation in the digital world", through modernisation of tourism management and the provision of services. In addition, the head of public sector at Linkedin Spain, Antonio Pizarro, stated plans to improve employability by "generating talent for the region, providing professionals with the necessary skills in an environment as competitive as tourism". "I am excited to work towards innovation with Andalucía's brand," said Pizarro.

Taking over the promotional aspect of these alliances, US company Simpleview, according to Europe-based director Ian Roberts, will work with Andalucía to launch a new digital platform, helping companies "collaborate more effectively, support sustainable tourism, improve the positive economic impact and promote true co-governance between local business owners and administations". Roberts stated that the future of tourism is more than just sustainable. "It is regenerative tourism that destinations are aiming for," he said.

Javier Sánchez, head of tourism business development at Amazon Ads, stated that his company's benchmark strategy of generating quality advertising, via its Alexa, Prime Video and Twitch services, will support the promotion of Andalucía's brand.

Bernal also said that he will soon present the first climate action plan for tourism in Andalucía, as well as a project "that will revolutionise the way in which destinations and companies promote tourism", and the implementation of a code of ethics for tourism.