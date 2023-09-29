Andalucía's first online university given the green light by the Junta

Alberto Gómez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Andalucía's first online university has been given the approval of the the Junta de Andalucía.

The regional government on Tuesday 26 September approved the Atlantic-Mediterranean Technological University (Utamed) to go ahead. It will be based in Malaga and will be the first online university in the Andalusian region, which until now has not offered any non-classroom-based higher education studies.

It will initially offer courses in the faculties of digital business, technology and law, humanities and social sciences and health sciences, with that list expected to grow in the coming years. Utamed will offer 11 bachelor's degrees, eight master's degrees and two doctorates. The university is being promoted by Medac MasterD Group, with Vocento, Spain's leading regional press group and publisher of SUR in English, and investment giant KKR two of its partners.

The university will focus on new digital situations that have become a reality post-pandemic and aims to "contribute to job creation and talent attraction". It will prioritise applied research and promote student relationships with mentors and investors who will be responsible for tutoring and financing university projects. Many of these professionals, with who Utamed has already signed agreements but whose names have not yet been revealed, are "entrepreneurs and founders of top-level companies".

The Utamed headquarters will be part of the building occupied by SUR on Avenida Doctor Marañón, next to La Rosaleda. The Junta pointed out "a general interest" for the university to be approved and said it will cause other universities in the region to be more competitive and aim for an even higher quality of education.

Paco Ávila, president of Utamed and founder of Medac together with Miguel Reinoso, said that university fees "will be affordable" and that payments can be made in interest-free instalments. The university will also allocate 5% of its budget to the granting of scholarships, 4% more than required by law.