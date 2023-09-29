Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Junta passed the bill for the online university on 26 September. SUR
Andalucía&#039;s first online university given the green light by the Junta
Education

Andalucía's first online university given the green light by the Junta

Utamed, based in Malaga, will offer more than 20 degrees focused on working and living in the digital world

Alberto Gómez

Malaga

Friday, 29 September 2023, 16:53

Compartir

Andalucía's first online university has been given the approval of the the Junta de Andalucía.

The regional government on Tuesday 26 September approved the Atlantic-Mediterranean Technological University (Utamed) to go ahead. It will be based in Malaga and will be the first online university in the Andalusian region, which until now has not offered any non-classroom-based higher education studies.

It will initially offer courses in the faculties of digital business, technology and law, humanities and social sciences and health sciences, with that list expected to grow in the coming years. Utamed will offer 11 bachelor's degrees, eight master's degrees and two doctorates. The university is being promoted by Medac MasterD Group, with Vocento, Spain's leading regional press group and publisher of SUR in English, and investment giant KKR two of its partners.

The university will focus on new digital situations that have become a reality post-pandemic and aims to "contribute to job creation and talent attraction". It will prioritise applied research and promote student relationships with mentors and investors who will be responsible for tutoring and financing university projects. Many of these professionals, with who Utamed has already signed agreements but whose names have not yet been revealed, are "entrepreneurs and founders of top-level companies".

The Utamed headquarters will be part of the building occupied by SUR on Avenida Doctor Marañón, next to La Rosaleda. The Junta pointed out "a general interest" for the university to be approved and said it will cause other universities in the region to be more competitive and aim for an even higher quality of education.

Paco Ávila, president of Utamed and founder of Medac together with Miguel Reinoso, said that university fees "will be affordable" and that payments can be made in interest-free instalments. The university will also allocate 5% of its budget to the granting of scholarships, 4% more than required by law.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Owner of popular Irish bar totally gutted by fire in Mijas Costa hands over security camera images to police
  2. 2 'San Miguel summer' to bring August-like temperatures of up to 38C to parts of Spain this weekend
  3. 3 Man's body found with serious head injuries in Malaga city centre
  4. 4 Lots of cheese, fairs and concerts: What's on this weekend across Malaga province
  5. 5 Fourteen-year-old detained after three teachers and two pupils stabbed at a school in Jerez de la Frontera
  6. 6 Daily congestion worsens as Malaga's A-7 eastern bypass reaches saturation point
  7. 7 Torremolinos marks 35 years of self-government by honouring 'one of the most outstanding women in the history of the town'
  8. 8 Gaucín's first gastronomy weekend declared a 'resounding success'
  9. 9 As the last summer flight from Malaga to New York takes off the Costa anxiously waits to see if the route will return next year
  10. 10 Benalmádena hosts major international fight against radicalisation conference

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad