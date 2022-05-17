Andalucía seeks to improve its air connections at the Routes Europe trade fair The regional government is keen to host this event, which is the biggest in commercial aviation, in the south of Spain in 2025

Air connectivity is the key to success for tourist destinations, and it is for that reason that Andalucía is taking part in the Routes Europe fair, the European version of World Routes, the biggest professional event in commercial aviation, which is taking place in Bergen, Norway, until 20 May.

This year, the Junta de Andalucía is going to propose that it hosts the Routes Fair in 2025, although it has not specified in which city it would be held. Next year, Las Vegas will be the hosting the event, and in 2024 it will take place in Poland.

The world’s most important airlines and airports are participating in the fair this year, and Andalucía will be presenting its potential for new air connections. The Junta’s tourism representatives plan to hold meetings with over 20 airlines and establish contacts with the heads of European airports.

“The aim of these meetings is to try to organise new regular routes from the principle source markets for tourism which do not currently have connections with Andalucía, and also to increase flights during low season and improve air connectivity in general,” they have said. One of the things they hope to achieve is to recover connections with the USA and improve those with Asia.

Andalucía’s presence at this fair is also an opportunity to promote the region as a tourist destination to the Norwegian market. Last year 25,492 visitors came from Norway and stayed in hotels in Andalucía, for a total of 93,089 nights. The average length of stay was 3.7 days.

In the case of the Costa del Sol, Scandinavian countries are already among the main source markets, and tourism from those countries is already expanding well.