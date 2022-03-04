Andalucía doubles its efforts to attract more tourists from Spain, France and Germany The latest tourism campaign is aimed at regions and countries from which there was a good response last year, despite the pandemic

The Junta de Andalucía is doubling its efforts to attract tourists from other parts of Spain and countries such as France and Germany, from where there was a good response last year despite the Covid crisis. The aim is to reach potential visitors now, at a time when they are starting to plan their summer holidays or think about an Easter getaway.

This weekend, representatives from Andalucía’s tourism industry are attending the Salon Mahana in the French city of Lyon, which begins today. It is an important travel fair which normally attracts around 25,000 visitors.

Last year, 430,441 visitors from France stayed in hotels in Andalucía; they accounted for 1,362,052 overnight stays in the region and the average length of stay was 3.2 days

A few days ago, the region was also represented at a virtual travel fair in Germany, in which 2,000 travel agents and tour operators participated. The Junta says that Andalucía is the favourite destination in Spain for German visitors; last year 248,662 tourists from Germany stayed in the region.

Visitors from elsewhere in Spain also play an important role in boosting the Andalusian tourism industry, and the Junta is currently organising conferences in the Galician towns of Vigo, Santiago de Compostela and A Coruña, which over 200 travel agents are expected to attend.

Andalucía was also present at Navartur, the tourism fair in Pamplona recently, which places the focus on aspects such as sustainability, nature, culture, safe environments and gastronomy. Last year 42,349 visitors from Navarra came to the region, and the Junta hopes the number will be even higher this year.