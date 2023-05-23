Andalucía overtakes Catalonia with more hotel overnight stays so far this year The region's hotels recorded 12.8 million overnight stays between January and April this year, a figure only surpassed by the Canary Islands

Andalucía has overtaken Catalonia for hotel stays so far this year, making it the second region in the country for the most nights booked by tourists.

Data from the regional Ministry of Tourism showed Andalucía was only behind the Canary Islands for the most hotel stays this year, proving that tourism has recovered well since the pandemic and showing even stronger signs than 2019.

The region's hotels recorded 12.8 million overnight stays between January and April this year, a figure only surpassed by the Canary Islands, which reached 22 million. Catalonia recorded 12.7 million overnight stays, while the Madrid region registered 7.7 million.

Almost 20% growth

The Junta's Minister of Tourism Arturo Bernal said the 12.8 million overnight stays in Andalucía represented a growth of 18.2% compared to the same period in 2022.

"Andalucía is approaching the record of the first four months of 2019, with only 0.5% fewer travellers staying and with four provinces above that year in the number of overnight stays, such as Jaén, Seville, Cadiz and Malaga," he said.

The regional ministry added that: "in relation to 2022, all the provinces increased their overnight stays by more than two digits, specifically 18.5% more in Almeria; 20.4% in Cadiz; 11.9% in Cordoba; 11% in Granada; 19.1% in Huelva; 10.7% in Jaen; 17.8% in Malaga and 25.7% in Seville.

Employment and profitability increase

Hotel employment in Andalucía also showed a year-on-year increase of 15.1% between January and April, reaching pre-pandemic levels, an average of 28,929 people employed in the sector. Hotel profitability also rose by 21.5% compared to 2022.

"Based on the results of these first four months, it is expected that in the period January-July the hotels in Andalucía will account for nearly 30.3 million overnight stays, 9% more than last year, with 5.06 million in the current month of May; 5.64 million in June and 6.75 million in July," the Ministry of Tourism forecast.