Andalucía is expecting 28 million tourist this year, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The Junta points out that it is considered the most competitive region in terms of tourism, and the data for 2022 is positive

The vice-president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marin, says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not expected to have much effect on tourism in Andalucía this year, and that 28 million visitors are expected to holiday in the region. “The situation is worrying, but the data makes us feel optimistic. Bookings for 2022 are up and so are the prospects for economic recovery,” he said, speaking at an event organised by the Costa del Sol Tourist Board.

The tourism authorities are particularly optimistic about Easter week, when the occupancy level is likely to reach 90 to 95 per cent, similar to that over the recent holiday weekend to celebrate Andalucía Day.

Marin also pointed out that Andalucía was recently designated the most competitive region for tourism. “Managing all this uncertainty has required everybody to collaborate and do everything possible to get over this very difficult situation. We are going to continue to grow and if we work together we will be able to get over any situation that we are faced with,” he says.

Pointing out the challenges the sector has had to face so far, he listed Brexit, the bankruptcy of operators such as Thomas Cook and the Covid-19 pandemic, and now there is the invasion of Ukraine, which he said is “a new scenario at a very worrying time, which we all hope will end soon”.

With regard to the reactivation of the main international source markets for Andalusian tourism, he said the general lifting of travel restrictions has been welcomed and it means that tourism from the UK, which is the region’s principle source market and critical for the Costa del Sol, will return.

He also had a message for the sector, saying it could have peace of mind: “the tourism industry is a priority for us, because it is the hope for the region, for economic recovery and employment,” he said.