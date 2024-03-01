Andalucía and Costa del Sol head to Berlin tourism fair to win over German tourists

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 1 March 2024, 15:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Costa del Sol will head across to the important International Tourism Bourse in Berlin (ITB) to further promote the destination among the fast-growing German market.

Germans are the second-largest group of arrivals at Malaga Airport. Last year, the number of Germans staying in Costa accommodation was just one point shy of the figures in 2019. At the tourism fair in the German capital, which starts on Tuesday, 5 March, Malaga will be promoted to continue the steady stream of German tourists to the province.

German arrivals

A report presented by Costa del Sol Tourism CEO Esperanza González points out Malaga is the second airport in Spain in which arrivals of German tourists grew the most last year compared to 2019, only beaten by Alicante. A total of 823,000 German passengers touched down in Malaga, 4.5% more than before the Covid-19 pandemic and 35% more than in 2022, according to the report. "Two out of every three German travellers that the province receives come from Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich," González added.

Hotels and tourist apartments in the province registered more than 1.35 million stays of German tourists, increasing by 29.2% compared to 2022, according to the report. "These figures give the Costa del Sol Malaga destination a share of 3% of the total number of nights spent by German tourists in Spain and 39.9% in Andalucía," González said.

Younger visitors

The tourism official estimated some 730,000 Germans enjoyed holidays on the Costa del Sol last year, generating an economic impact of 1.11 billion euros, almost 29% more than the previous year, and 11,845 jobs.

The aim at ITB Berlin will be to continue to win over the loyalty of German tourists, particularly younger visitors, with a fresh ad campaign called Shout My Name where images of Malaga province will be plastered across taxis in the German capital.

Costa del Sol representatives will have their own stand at the fair in Berlin. SUR will also be attending with a special tourism supplement edited by SUR Deutsch ausgabe.