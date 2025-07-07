Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bathers being swept away by the current at Playa del Vigía. ABC
112 incident

This was the terrifying moment a massive wave swept people off their feet and injured several bathers on beach in south of Spain

An investigation is under way following the incident, but it beleieved it might have been caused by a large vessel passing close to the shore

ABC

Andalucía

Monday, 7 July 2025, 13:48

Bathers at Playa del Vigía in Mazagón (Huelva) lived a true nightmare on Wednesday, 2 July, when a ship apparently passing too close to the shore generated a massive wave that resulted in several people being injured. Witnesses alerted the emergency services around 4.30pm, reporting that the current, which unexpectedly hit at a great speed, had dragged some bathers to the rocks.

An investigation is currently under way, but the hypothesis is that a large shipping vessel had triggered the current. The incident spread panic among the bathers, some of whom hit the rocks due to the inability to absorb the force with which the wave took them.

The Guardia Civil and medical teams were mobilised to the scene. A 28-year-old woman had to be taken to Hospital Juan Ramón Jiménez in Huelva, while the rest of the injured people were attended to on the spot.

