This was the terrifying moment a massive wave swept people off their feet and injured several bathers on beach in south of Spain

Bathers at Playa del Vigía in Mazagón (Huelva) lived a true nightmare on Wednesday, 2 July, when a ship apparently passing too close to the shore generated a massive wave that resulted in several people being injured. Witnesses alerted the emergency services around 4.30pm, reporting that the current, which unexpectedly hit at a great speed, had dragged some bathers to the rocks.

An investigation is currently under way, but the hypothesis is that a large shipping vessel had triggered the current. The incident spread panic among the bathers, some of whom hit the rocks due to the inability to absorb the force with which the wave took them.

¡Atención! El fuerte arrastre del agua ha provocado que una decena de personas impacten contra varias rocas en la zona de Las Maravillas, en Mazagón.



Según relata un testigo, "un barco pasó muy cerca de la orilla y la gente salió disparada". pic.twitter.com/NzwFufFDX3 — Manuel de Burgos (@manueldeburgos) July 2, 2025

The Guardia Civil and medical teams were mobilised to the scene. A 28-year-old woman had to be taken to Hospital Juan Ramón Jiménez in Huelva, while the rest of the injured people were attended to on the spot.