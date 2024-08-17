Amber alerts: Aemet activates weather warnings in Andalucía for maximum temperatures of 40C this weekend

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Saturday, 17 August 2024, 11:56 | Updated 12:07h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The high summer temperatures are back again and they will continue to be the undisputed main feature of the weather over the coming days in Andalucía. In fact, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow heat warning for Saturday in the Andalusian provinces of Cadiz, Huelva, Cordoba, Jaen and Seville, where maximum temperatures are expected to reach 40C. And for Sunday, the sweltering heat is not expected to give any respite in the region when Aemet will extend the yellow level to Malaga and raises the heat warning to amber - significant risk - in the provinces of Cordoba, Huelva and Seville.

The high temperature warning will begin this Saturday at 1pm and will remain active until 9pm. According to the Aemet website, "significantly high" temperatures are expected in the countryside of Cadiz, Seville and Cordoba provinces; Sierra and Pedroches-Cordoba, Aracera, Andévalo and Condado and even on the coast of Huelva where locally it could reach 39 degrees. Temperatures are forecast to remain unchanged or rise on Saturday, as well as moderate to strong easterly winds in the Strait of Gibraltar, and light variable winds with breezes in the rest of the area.

National picture

In Spain as a whole, stable weather is forecast, with light cloudy or clear skies or with high clouds. However, associated with a 'Dana' weather system , "in the first half of the day there may be showers and thunderstorms in the east of the Balearic Islands, less intense than in previous days. Likewise, in the north of Galicia and the Cantabrian area an Atlantic front with little activity is expected to leave cloudy skies and precipitation spreading from west to east in the second half of the day".

The forecast indicates that, in the afternoon, it is likely that clouds will form in the mountains of the northern third and the Balearic Islands, "with the possibility of scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms, more likely and intense in the eastern Pyrenees, where locally heavy showers cannot be ruled out. In the Canary Islands, some cloudy intervals are expected in the north of the islands of greater relief". As for temperatures, they will tend to rise in general, except for the maximum temperatures, which will fall in the northwest.

More heat on Sunday

For Sunday, high temperatures are expected in the southwest quadrant of the Spanish mainland and areas of the southern Canary Islands, while in Andalucía the yellow heat warning has been raised to amber in Cordoba, Huelva and Seville. Aracena, Sierra Norte de Sevilla, Sierra y Pedroches, Morena y Condado, Valle del Guadalquivir, Calorza y Segura, Subbética Cordobesa, Grazalema and the Cadiz countryside will remain at yellow level. In Malaga, the yellow warning will also affect Ronda, western Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce - which includes the city of Malaga - as well as Antequera, where temperatures may locally reach 40C.