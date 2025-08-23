Aemet reveals what temperatures are expected in south of Spain until the end of August

Europa Press Malaga Saturday, 23 August 2025, 10:52 Share

The Andalucía region of southern Spain will maintain a "significant drop" in temperatures until the end of August with values "below normal" for these summer months. With the third-longest heatwave on record behind us, in statements to Europa Press, Riesco predicted that "these last days of August are going to be cooler than usual in many parts of the Andalusian region, where temperatures, for the most part, will be close to normal but largely below".

"Temperatures will be around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius"

On the other hand, the head of Aemet in Malaga has stressed that in Seville capital "it will hardly go above 36C, maybe one day it can come close, but temperatures will be around approximately 32 and 33 degrees". "Next week there will be a continuation of this", added Riesco.

In contrast, Riesco stressed that the Guadalquivir Valley and the vicinity around Cordoba are "the areas where the highest temperatures will be recorded for the rest of the month". In this way, he predicted that both areas, at some point, could reach 37 and 38C but that in general, they will be "below normal for the rest of August".