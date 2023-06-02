Aemet issues yellow weather alerts across most of Spain today The state weather agency will activate the risk warnings for heavy rain and storms in seven provinces in Andalucía from 12 noon this Friday, 2 June

Spain’s state weather agency (Aemet) will activate yellow level warnings for heavy rain and storms across a large swathe of the Spanish mainland this Friday, 2 June.

In Andalucía the provinces of Cordoba, Jaén, Granada and Almería were already on alert between 12 noon and 8pm in the Subbética area of Cordoba, throughout the province of Jaén, in the Granada areas of Cuenca del Genil, Guadix and Baza, and in the Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez, in the north of the province of Almería. In addition, earlier today, the weather warnings have been extended to Cadiz (Grazalema area), Huelva (in Aracena, Andévalo and Condado) and Seville (northern, southern mountains and countryside area) with which the entire region is coloured yellow with the sole exception of Malaga.

Éste es el mapa meteorológico de #Andalucía previsto para hoy viernes; todas las provincias excepto #Málaga tienen activos los avisos amarillos por lluvias y tormentas. Sé precavido y ten una feliz jornada#BuenosDías pic.twitter.com/xiqRr8UxmP — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) June 2, 2023

The rains that have caused the activation of these alerts could cause, according to Aemet's forecast, an accumulation of up to 20mm in one hour.

In Andalucía, there could be rain occasionally accompanied by storms, "more intense in the afternoon in the inland areas, which could locally be strong and accompanied by hail, although they haven’t been ruled out in other areas," according to the state agency.

With regard to temperatures, the minimum will hardly change, while the maximum will decrease, with easterly winds blowing on the Mediterranean coast and the Strait of Gibraltar and variable winds in the rest. Seville and Cordoba provinces will register the highest temperatures (28C) and Jaén the mildest (they will not exceed 23 degrees). In the case of Malaga, they will move between 17 and 24C today.