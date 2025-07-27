Aemet activates extreme heat warnings in six provinces of Andalucía in southern Spain on Monday

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 27 July 2025, 18:43 Compartir

The month of July will end in the south of Spain with a new episode of sweltering heat in the Andalucía. That's the bad news, but what's the good news? For the time being, the forecast suggests that the heat wave will be limited to Monday, except in the case of Cordoba, where it could last until Tuesday. The state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated high temperature warnings for tomorrow in six provinces of the region. The worst area will be the rural parts of Cordoba, where the mercury could exceed 40C (hence the amber warning). In addition, Granada, Hueva, Jaén, Malaga and Seville will be on yellow alert between 12 noon and 9pm for temperatures of 38-39C, depending on the area. Almeria and Cadiz will be spared - for now - from this rise in temperatures.

The mercury has already begun to rise this Sunday in Spain, where there are alerts in five regions around the country for maximum temperatures that could reach 40C, according to the Aemet forecast. The state agency has indicated that in the central hours of the day yellow warnings will remain active in Andalucía (Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén and Seville), Castilla y León (Ávila), Castilla-La Mancha (Toledo), Extremadura (Cáceres and Badajoz) and the Canary Islands (Gran Canaria).

Forecast for Monday and Tuesday

For tomorrow, Monday, the state meteorological agency forecasts "partly cloudy or clear skies with morning mist or fog on the Mediterranean coast and light variable winds, predominantly westerly on the Atlantic side". Minimum temperatures will also rise and will exceed 20 degrees in all Andalusian provinces. In Jaén, the mercury will not fall below 23 degrees.

What about Tuesday? For the moment, Aemet is extending the heat warning only in Cordoba province until 9pm hours for temperatures of 39C in the countryside. In the rest of the Andalucía region, the forecast points to "partly cloudy skies, with intervals of low clouds on the Mediterranean slope and cloudiness of diurnal evolution in the eastern mountains, where occasional showers are not ruled out". Temperatures will fortunately fall, with a "locally notable drop on the Mediterranean slope", according to the state weather agency

In fact, according to the specialised portal Meteored, a notably cooler week is expected in a large part of Western Europe, with temperature anomalies that in Spain will range between one and six degrees compared to normal. "The biggest anomalies will be found in the southeast interior and the Iberian system," it said. In Andalucía, however, thermometers will remain high, exceeding 35C in the Guadalquivir valley area, where they will reach 38 degrees. "On the other hand, the atmosphere will be unusually cool throughout the eastern interior of the peninsula, the northern half and the Balearic Islands. In these areas, maximum temperatures will be below 30C, with highs in many cases hovering around 22 to 26C", the weather experts concluded.