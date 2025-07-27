Stifling heat returns to inland Malaga and the coast: Aemet warns of highs of 43C in these areas

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 27 July 2025, 09:14 Compartir

After many people enjoyed the slighly milder temperatures on Saturday, with temperatures 'only' reaching 27C in most of Malaga province, the break from the sweltering heat has gone. According to the forecast from Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) a new rise in the mercury will begin to be felt from today (Sunday), when the thermometers will climb to 30C in the case of the Malaga city. This will be just an appetiser of the new sweltering heat episode that already has a date set on the calendar: tomorrow, Monday 28 July. On that day, the state body has already activated yellow warnings in Malaga province for peaks of between 36 and 38C.

The warning will be in force between 11am and 6pm in Malaga city, the western Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce zones. In the latter area, the most torrid heat will be experienced, with maximum temperatures of up to 43C in municipalities such as Pizarra. Cártama, Coín, Álora and Alhaurín el Grande will also pass the 40 degree barrier. At 1pm on Monday the Antequera area will also see a yellow 'risk' weather alert activated until 9pm with temperatures forecast to reach 38C.

There will be no relief at night either. Aemet forecasts very high minimum temperatures in these same localities, which will be between 22 and 23 degrees, making it difficult to sleep.

The good news is that for now Aemet is limiting this hot spell to Monday. In fact, in many of the municipalities where the temperature will exceed 40C, on Tuesday the thermometers could drop by more than ten degrees (from 43C to 33C, for example in the case of Pizarra) according to the state agency.