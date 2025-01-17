Junta commits to GP appointments within 72 hours by end of February in Andalucía

Patients will be able to make an appointment with their GP within 72 hours in Andalucía from the end of February, the regional minister of health and consumer affairs, Rocío Hernández, announced this Thursday. She described as "very favourable" the results of the management plan that is being promoted to achieve this objective.

According to Hernández, this is the 'backoffice', "a unique demand management tool that functions as a digital mailbox that allows us to know how many people are requesting appointments in primary care," she explained.

She said, "Once you have the data, you can manage this system, because before we didn't know how many people were trying to access primary care, so it was very difficult to put a series of measures in place."

"We are doing it progressively and we already have the province of Jaén covered in its entirety and we hope that by the end of February all the primary care centres in all the provinces will be in place," she said. The regional minister added that the last province to be integrated by the end of this month will be Huelva, "which means that we will have almost 70% of the primary care district centres."

Rocío Hernández also called on citizens to take responsibility by cancelling appointments if they are not going to attend them, "because last year four million appointments were lost, 50% of them in family medicine," she said.

The regional minister praised the work and effort of primary care professionals and said that "within this team, different demands can be attended to and not all of them have to be attended to by the doctor."

The trade unions Satse, CSIF, CCOO and UGT, which make up the majority of the 'Mesa Sectorial de Sanidad' (the round table forum for discussions on healthcare between unions, employers and regional government), have agreed to initiate a series of lock-ins and assemblies in health centres throughout Andalucía with the aim of "demanding the rights of the workers of the Andalusian public health service (SAS) and denouncing the outrage of the failure to comply with the signed agreements."

According to the unions, these lock-ins are "a continuation of the protest and awareness campaign to try to force the Andalusian administration to comply with the agreements freely signed by both parties, so that public health does not continue to deteriorate."

In addition, the trade unions demand that the Junta "stops mistreating the workers of SAS, who are among the worst paid in the whole of Spain."

In addition to these lock-ins, there will also be a public awareness campaign to "try to reverse the dramatic situation into which the public health system has been plunged by the disastrous policies adopted", they said.