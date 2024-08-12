XVIII Douglas' Days event to highlight recent twinning of Teba and Melrose

Tony Bryant Teba Monday, 12 August 2024, 07:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The XVIII Douglas' Days festival in Teba, an exceptional event that celebrates the rich history and cultural ties between Teba and the Scottish community, will take place from Thursday 22 until Sunday 25 August. This annual event, which has established itself as a benchmark for provincial tourism uniqueness, will be marked by the recent formalisation of the twinning between Teba and Melrose (Scottish Borders), which symbolises the union of two towns united by the memory of Sir James Douglas and the historical legacy they share with Teba.

The programme of activities will include a series of cultural, recreational and educational events, which will include a historical recreation of the battle of Teba, one of the most epic stories in the town's history. This legend goes back 700 years and pays tribute to the exploits of Sir James Douglas, a Scottish nobleman who fought and was killed in the battle in 1330 while on his way to the Holy Land with the embalmed heart of Robert the Bruce. The gathering's central theme focuses on the heroic deeds of Douglas, also known as the Black Douglas, who fought under the command of King Alfonso XI in order to take the strategic Estrella castle from the Emir Muhammed IV of Granada.

Medieval ambience

The four-day festival will transport attendees back to medieval times with music and dance performances, street theatre, workshops and typical cuisine, creating an authentic festive and multicultural atmosphere.

The castle will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday, offering a chance to visit the museum dedicated to this historic battle.

There will also be a medieval market offering clothing and jewellery, arts, crafts, ceramics, spices and herbs, among other things.

The event also focuses on sites of historical interest, especially the castle - where the battle took place - and the town centre, where a plaque dedicated to both James Douglas and King Robert the Bruce is located.

The festival has the collaboration of several organisations, including The Strathleven Artizans, (who travel from Scotland each year to participate), the Saint Andrew's Society of Gibraltar, the Alzar el Vuelo cultural association, and the Order of Knights Templar of San Miguel.

Costa's favourite bagpipe band

Also making a welcome return again this year will be The Sur Pipes Band from Benalmádena, the Costa del Sol's first Spanish bagpipe band, which was formed in 2019. Leslie Thomson, founder of the band, has been performing at the event as a solo piper, as well as with various pipe bands, for more than ten years.

This year's motto is the Melrose Abbey inscription, 'be halde to ye hende', which means 'keep in mind, to the end, your salvation'

The four-day festival, which has been declared a unique tourism event by the Malaga provincial authority, attracts hundreds of visitors, many of whom travel from Scotland to enjoy the festivities.

For a full schedule of activities:

www.douglasdaysteba.com