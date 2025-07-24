When the sun goes down, the adventure begins at Bioparc Fuengirola

SUR in English Fuengirola Thursday, 24 July 2025, 17:05 Compartir

‘Summer nights in the city’ invite you to seek out something new. Far from the tarmac and the daily routine, Bioparc Fuengirola offers a breath of fresh air among living nature, tropical shade and sounds that awaken as night falls. That is when everything changes: Sumatran tigers stretch and stir, binturongs roam their territories and tropical birds reveal their most unexpected beauty. It is an invitation to let yourself go, to rediscover the jungle in a different light and to enjoy a unique experience in the very heart of the Costa del Sol.

Bioparc Fuengirola opens its gates at night to offer an experience like no other. In the warm glow of sunset, visitors can watch extraordinary species begin to reveal their most secret habits. The sounds of the jungle take centre stage and wrap every guest in a magical atmosphere.

But the visit is not only about watching. It is also about excitement, learning and flavour. The nighttime offer at Bioparc Fuengirola is designed to awaken all the senses:

• Educational bird and mammal activities in the Jungle Clearing, showing remarkable skills and natural behaviours

• Live African dances that connect with the continent’s ancient spirit

• Immersive dinners in the heart of the jungle, where you can enjoy a varied menu under the watchful eyes of nature. This summer, a new addition to the menu features Indian cuisine, with its aromas, spices and traditions.

To crown the experience, the route now includes a journey into new lands: the recently opened Central and South America area. This space, a tribute to the great explorers of the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, features spectacular aquariums, interactive museum rooms and stunning settings inspired by the Mayan civilisation. A striking aviary, more than 14 metres high, allows close encounters with tropical birds and primates in an experience that blends culture, biodiversity and excitement.

Flexible plans and special offers to enjoy more for less

This summer, Bioparc Fuengirola makes it easy for everyone to experience the park. From 8pm, you can enter at a reduced price by buying your ticket online. And for those who visit Bioparc during the day, there is now a new option: for just two euros more, you can return and enjoy the nighttime experience, too. This upgrade can be added when buying online or directly at the ticket desks at the end of your first visit.

Bioparc Fuengirola: much more than a visit

The nights offer a unique way to experience Bioparc, but during the day, the adventure continues with activities that delight both adults and children:

• Guided visits to the island of Madagascar, home to the charming lemurs.

• Encounters with keepers where you can learn first-hand how some of the most threatened species on Earth are cared for.

• One of this year’s major innovations: the virtual reality experience, The Final Frontier, a technological journey into the fascinating and still mysterious world of the ocean depths.

Beyond leisure, Bioparc Fuengirola works every day with a clear mission: to help conserve biodiversity. It’s part of international projects aimed at breeding and protecting endangered species, and it promotes environmental education as a key tool to connect people with nature. Every visit is an opportunity to learn, to be moved and to be part of real change.