West Coast blues on the Costa del Sol

The Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos (Calle Danza Invisible) is featuring an evening of classic blues and swing tonight (Friday). Taking the stage is The Jonás Molina Band, one of Malaga's most distinctive blues acts, performing a blend of original compositions alongside covers of 1950s blues, jump, West Coast blues and boogie-woogie.

Jonás Molina, a guitarist and singer from Madrid, developed a taste and passion for blues guitar from a very young age. He began his musical career playing on the Madrid blues circuit with different bands performing the music of blues legends such as Lowell Fulson, Jimmie Vaughan, Earl Hooker and Duke Robillard, among others.

In addition to his personal projects, he has collaborated with many renowned artists within the European circuit.

His electric blues influences are reflected in his discography, which includes No Deal (2020) and Wiggle the Wig (2022).

The Torremolinos performance will showcase original tracks from his latest album, Pool and Darts, blending electric blues with a variety of styles within the genre.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 10pm, cost between ten and 15 euros (20 per cent discount for members).

www.clarencejazzclub.com