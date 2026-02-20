Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Established Madrid blues singer and guitarist Jonás Molina. SUR
Concert

West Coast blues on the Costa del Sol

The Jonás Molina Band will perform at The Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos tonight

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos.

Friday, 20 February 2026, 12:14

The Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos (Calle Danza Invisible) is featuring an evening of classic blues and swing tonight (Friday). Taking the stage is The Jonás Molina Band, one of Malaga's most distinctive blues acts, performing a blend of original compositions alongside covers of 1950s blues, jump, West Coast blues and boogie-woogie.

Jonás Molina, a guitarist and singer from Madrid, developed a taste and passion for blues guitar from a very young age. He began his musical career playing on the Madrid blues circuit with different bands performing the music of blues legends such as Lowell Fulson, Jimmie Vaughan, Earl Hooker and Duke Robillard, among others.

In addition to his personal projects, he has collaborated with many renowned artists within the European circuit.

His electric blues influences are reflected in his discography, which includes No Deal (2020) and Wiggle the Wig (2022).

The Torremolinos performance will showcase original tracks from his latest album, Pool and Darts, blending electric blues with a variety of styles within the genre.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 10pm, cost between ten and 15 euros (20 per cent discount for members).

www.clarencejazzclub.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Nerja growers voice concerns over future use of Larios land
  2. 2 Fuengirola's new 'sports mountain' complex shows promising progress
  3. 3 Mijas donkey sanctuary hosts special Mother
  4. 4 Why tourists are flocking to a tiny mountain village in Italy
  5. 5 Cártama restores ancient Iberian warrior artifacts for public display
  6. 6 Almost 60 new social houses to be built in landmark exchange programme on eastern Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Why a scientist fell in love with this peculiar Andalusian carnival
  8. 8 New Caledonian Society launches in Malaga to unite Scots across Spain
  9. 9 Bernardo de Gálvez: A hero of American independence
  10. 10 Vélez-Málaga town hall to plant 300 new trees in 2026

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish West Coast blues on the Costa del Sol

West Coast blues on the Costa del Sol