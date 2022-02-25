Welsh Society raising the flag for St David The party will present some of the coast's top entertainers to raise money for children's cancer charity

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol will host a special celebration at Tanges Bar in Bonanza Square in Benalmádena on Tuesday, 1 March to mark the Feast of St David, the patron saint of Wales.

The organisation, which has hosted the annual festivities in Benalmádena for more than ten years, will use the occasion to raise funds for its chosen charity.

The society, which was founded in 2011, has raised thousands of euros for national and international cancer charities, and also for numerous local worthy causes.

This year, it has chosen the AVOI children's cancer association, a Malaga-based charity that was founded in 1993.

The event will present some of the coast's top entertainers, including Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, a trio fronted by Cath John, known as The Voice from the Valleys; Tony Whitehouse, who will offer top Motown, pop and disco hits; and Rock of Ages, a duo that perform classic rock anthems.

Other artists scheduled to appear are Mark Connor, Siobhan, and a special tribute to Buddy Holly, although other musicians and entertainers have pledged their support.

Information concerning the line-up will be updated on the society's Facebook page.

The festivities, which will begin at 2pm, will offer traditional Welsh food, along with the appearance of the organisation's mascot, Dewi the Dragon.