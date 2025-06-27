Weekend of psychedelic rock, Latin jazz and disco anthems

Tony Bryant Mijas. Friday, 27 June 2025, 09:55 Compartir

Mijas Pueblo launches its summer cultural programme next month with three tribute concerts in the municipal auditorium (Miguel González Berral). The concerts kick off on Friday 4 July with a performance by the Malaga band Im-Pulse, a group that have recently finished a 30-date national tour with their Pink Floyd tribute show. The musicians came together in 2014 to create a musical project that would recreate the British band's iconic sound and spectacular stage show. The band's repertoire includes songs from groundbreaking albums like Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall, along with some more recent music the band produced after the departure of Roger Waters.

On Saturday 5 July, the venue will present A Night in Havana, a musical journey through traditional Cuban music, like Mambo, Bolero and Cuban Salsa. Founded in 2010 by pianist José Manuel Bernáldez, the eight-piece ensemble have since gained acclaim for performing the greatest hits of Latin jazz and Cuban music.

The final concert, on Sunday 6 July, will present the music of the world's most successful disco band. The Bee Gees Tribute Show is an audiovisual musical show featuring the British trio's early hits to their chart-topping soundtrack album Saturday Night Fever. The show includes iconic ballads like How Deep Is Your Love and Too Much Heaven, as well as foot-stomping classics like Staying Alive and Tragedy.

Tickets for the shows are available from www.lacocheraentradas.com