Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 13 December 2024, 09:13 | Updated 10:13h.

Benalmádena is hosting the popular international Christmas festival in Plaza de la Mezquita (Arroyo de la Miel) this weekend, an event that presents the festive customs, folklore and culinary traditions of more than 15 of the different nationalities that reside in the municipality.

The three-day festive gathering, which will take place from today (Friday) until Sunday 15 December, is organised by the foreign residents’ department, along with the collaboration of various local foreign associations. The event, which has a media partnership with SUR in English, will highlight the traditional cuisine of all participating countries, which includes classic yuletide specialities from Europe, South America and Asia.

The colourful parade of all the associations and societies involved, most of whom dress in their traditional costumes, will take place on Saturday at 2pm. These will include the USA, Ireland, Wales, Venezuela, Spain, Colombia, Germany, Argentina and Ukraine, among others.

Organisers have lined up a selection of live entertainment that will reflect the culture of many of Benalmádena’s varied foreign population. This includes Dance and Dreams (Germany), Escuela Baile Carmen León (Spain), Mariachi Costa del Sol (Mexico), Dúo Dos Lunas (Argentina), and the Costa’s only Spanish bagpipe band, Sur Pipes Malaga (Scotland).

The festival will also include plenty of activities to keep the children occupied, including a bouncy castle, face painting and festive games and competitions.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday between midday and midnight, and on Sunday from midday until 10pm.

