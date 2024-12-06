Benalmádena puts spotlight on foreign Christmas traditions

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 6 December 2024, 16:21

Benalmádena welcomes the return of the popular Festival Internacional de Navidad (international Christmas festival) next weekend, an event that presents the festive customs and culinary traditions of more than 15 of the different nationalities that reside in the municipality. This year it will return to Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel, after being temporarily moved to Plaza Adolfo Suárez last year.

The three-day festive gathering, which will take place from Friday 13 until Sunday 15 December, is organised by the foreign residents’ department and Plazas Espacios Activos S. Coop, along with the collaboration of various local foreign associations. The event, which has a media partnership with SUR in English, has the support of Laude San Pedro International College, Helicopteros Sanitarios and Malaga provincial council, among others.

The parade of all the associations and societies involved will take place on Saturday 14 at 2pm.

All of the participating countries will be highlighting their traditional cuisine, which includes classic Yuletide specialities from Europe, South America and Asia.

Joanna Drozdowska, from the foreigners’ department at the town hall, said that this year’s event will be “spectacular” and will showcase many of the more than 140 nationalities that reside in the town.

“There will be many communities represented at this festival, including the USA, Ireland, Wales, Venezuela, Spain, Colombia, Germany and Ukraine, while Santa Claus will come from Finland to bring a smile to the faces of the children,” she said.

The weekend will offer a variety of entertainment, live music and dance shows performed by some of the coast’s top performers and folklore groups.

“Our foreign community is very important and we rely on their participation for events like this. It is a very popular event and we have many foreign associations and entertainers taking part again this year. This festival has a very community-type atmosphere,” Drozdowska explained.

Along with a visit from Santa and the Three Kings, the festival will also include plenty of activities to keep the children occupied.

The foreigners’ department said, “We invite everyone to celebrate with us. Christmas is a special time and we want to send our festive greetings to all our foreign residents. We look forward to a continued relationship next year.”