Watch artists at work Art Gaucín 2024

Every year, artists welcome visitors into their studios and galleries to see how they work

SUR in English

Friday, 17 May 2024, 11:40

This year’s Estudios Abiertos (Open Studios) event in Gaucín takes place on 24, 25, 26 May and 31 May, 1, 2 June. Around 23 artists will be opening the doors of their workshops and galleries where visitors can watch the artist creative process and see some of their completed pieces.

A new member, Peter Dover, will be taking part this year and there will be guest artists Elena Camacho and Bárbara Sunhy.

There is a leaflet available online with information on all the studios and artists taking part this year as well as a detailed map on where to find them.

www.artgaucin.com

