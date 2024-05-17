Watch artists at work Art Gaucín 2024 Every year, artists welcome visitors into their studios and galleries to see how they work

This year’s Estudios Abiertos (Open Studios) event in Gaucín takes place on 24, 25, 26 May and 31 May, 1, 2 June. Around 23 artists will be opening the doors of their workshops and galleries where visitors can watch the artist creative process and see some of their completed pieces.

A new member, Peter Dover, will be taking part this year and there will be guest artists Elena Camacho and Bárbara Sunhy.

There is a leaflet available online with information on all the studios and artists taking part this year as well as a detailed map on where to find them.

www.artgaucin.com