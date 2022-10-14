The Wasps offer nostalgic trip back to the '70s London punk scene The band cut their teeth with other pioneering groups of the era such as The Sex Pistols, The Clash and The Damned

The Wasps are considered a driving force of the UK punk scene. / SUR.

The iconic punk band, The Wasps, considered one of the driving forces of the late-1970s punk rock scene in Britain, will play a one-off gig at the Bonnet live music venue in Fuengirola on Saturday 22 October.

The band was formed in East London in 1976 and cut their teeth with other pioneering groups of the era such as The Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Damned and The Buzzcocks.

The Wasps recorded several singles, and an album called Punkyronics Plus, as well as participating on the notorious Live at the Vortex album.

The band's uniquely fresh sound captures the electric ambience of the sweaty pubs and venues of the London punk scene, a scene that the group were a big part of almost half a century ago.

Fronted by the original singer/songwriter, Jesse Lynn-Dean, their performance in Fuengirola will include early songs from this period, along with new material from the recently released Punk Prayer album.

This is the band's first date in Spain since returning from a tour to promote the album, which took in several dates in Spain, Portugal and the UK.

The concert, which is free, begins at 11pm, although the venue is advising early arrival due to the popularity of the band.