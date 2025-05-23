Vibrant Sohail Jazz Festival returns to Fuengirola castle

The Blues Horses head to the Sohail castle for the jazz festival.

The most sophisticated and vibrant sounds from the international jazz scene will echo throughout Fuengirola over the next few weeks, as the town hosts its popular Sohail Jazz Festival, a series of concerts in the grounds of the castle. Organised by the LauroArte association, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for jazz lovers, as the event champions jazz as an expression of freedom, diversity, and creativity.

Held over three nights this month and next, the stage will welcome some of today's most established jazz musicians from Spain, Serbia and America.

The festival kicks off tonight (Friday) with the Eric Alexander and Rale Micic Quartet, who are currently touring Spain. Described as a beacon of today's jazz scene, Alexander began as a classical musician, studying alto saxophone at Indiana University in 1986, but he later switched to jazz, and tenor saxophone, and moved to William Paterson University, where he studied with numerous established jazz musicians.

Serbian jazz guitarist and composer Rale Micic, who moved to New York at the age of 20, is renowned for fusing jazz with Balkan music.

The festival continues on Thursday 12 June with The Blue Horses, a Spanish jazz band who fuse classic elements of the genre with contemporary touches.

The last night of the cycle (19 June) will present Cecilia Krull, a jazz singer from Madrid who achieved success in Europe for the title song of the TV series Money Heist.

Tickets for the concerts, which start at 9pm, are available from: www.marenostrumfuengirola.com