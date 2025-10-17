Vibrant pop art collection comes to Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 17 October 2025, 09:30 Share

Casa de los Navajas in Torremolinos is hosting A History of Pop Art, (Una historia de Pop Art), a collection of works by Javier Melús, one of the most unique names in contemporary Spanish pop art. His work, distinguished by bold colours, simplified figures and references to comics, cinema and advertising, extends far beyond its playful appearance. Through irony and visual cues, the artist invites viewers to reconsider dominant narratives and engage in dialogue with the images that surround us daily.

Melús's style lies at the crossroads between the iconic and the everyday, where pop aesthetics transform into cultural reflection. His approach combines precise technique with a critical sensibility that distances him from a simple homage to the greats of classic pop art, such as Andy Warhol or David Hockney.

The artist claims his work does not seek to impress, but rather to connect through the recognisable and transform it into a tool for reflection, which is created with a vibrant palette and symbolism that draws from both popular imagination and critical discourse.

Javier Melús is a self-taught painter whose work falls within the realm of contemporary pop art. Born in Tudela (Navarra) in 1961, he was drawn to iconic images from popular culture from a young age. Over the last few decades, he has developed an intense exhibition career, participating in numerous national shows and bringing his work, which has attracted the attention of both collectors and contemporary art experts, to important international venues such as Miami, Dubai, Paris, and Luxembourg.

The free exhibition, on until 7 December, is open from Wednesday to Sunday between 10.30am and 2pm, and from 3pm to 6.30pm.