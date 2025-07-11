Vibrant expressionism in the face of adversity on the Costa del Sol

One of the paintings from the new exhibition in Torremolinos.

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 11 July 2025

The visitors centre in Calle Cuesta del Tajo in Torremolinos is currently hosting the second exhibition of abstract expressionism art by German artist Peter Eichstetter, which can be viewed free of charge until 29 August.

Eichstetter was born in Munich in 1940, but moved to Venezuela in 1950, where he would spend the next six decades. From an early age, he showed a deep interest in painting and graphic arts, focusing his work on landscapes and traditional scenes with touches of abstraction.

In 2019, while enjoying a holiday in the Dominican Republic, the artist suffered a stroke that affected his mobility and his ability to speak. Despite this challenge, he displayed unbreakable willpower and humour, maintaining his vital energy. His recovery process has been long and demanding, but Eichstetter has discovered a new passion in painting with his left hand, despite being right-handed. His artistic style evolved towards vibrant colours, abstract forms and intuitive compositions, reflecting his joyful approach to life.

Eichstetter stands as a testament to resilience and the ability to reinvent oneself in the face of adversity. His work offers a vivid testimony to his creative spirit and deep connection to the language of painting.

He has been living on the Costa del Sol since 2020.

The collection can be viewed from Monday to Friday between 9am and 2pm.