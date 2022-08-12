Vélez-Málaga's 'Noche en Blanco' returns after three-year hiatus The town's museums and monuments will be free of charge and there will be around 30 cultural, leisure and gastronomy activities

Vélez-Málaga's Muvel museum will be free to visit in the evening. / SUR

Vélez-Málaga will be holding its first White Night since before the pandemic, on Friday 19 August.

More than thirty cultural, leisure and gastronomy activities will be distributed around the town's historic centre. The activities will begin around 9pm and will go on until 1am.

The spaces that will be open are: Museum of Vélez-Málaga (MUVEL); the Francisco Hernández Contemporary Art Centre (CAC); the Convent of San Francisco; Casa Cervantes; El Pósito; the churches of San Juan Bautista and Santa María de la Encarnación; the Palace of the Marqués de Beniel; the Plaza de Carmen; Arco Nazarí; Fortaleza-Alcazaba; the Virgen de Los Remedios hermitage; the San Francisco market; the City Walls, Puerta Real de la Villa and Barrio de La Villa; the Felipe II Fountain; Camarín de La Piedad and Calle Salvador Rueda.

A photography competition will be open to the public with two categories; one for the best collection, with a cash prize of 150 euros, and the other for the best photograph, with a prize of a meal for two at the Mesón Morisco de Sayalonga.

The competition rules can be consulted in the culture section of the town hall's website. The winners will be announced on 26 August on the town hall's social media networks.

For further information visit: www.velezmalaga.es