Valentín Kovatchev with some of his works in the exhibition at Museum Jorge Rando. SUR
Valentín Kovatchev reinvents Byzantine icons

Valentín Kovatchev reinvents Byzantine icons

The Bulgarian artist presents a selection of prints created using his own etching technique, replacing a graphite pencil with a sewing needle

SUR in English

Friday, 14 March 2025, 11:43

Valentín Kovatchev replaces the graphite pencil with a sewing needle to experiment with acid bites - - a technique in etching - to achieve stunning chiaroscuro effects. The Museum Jorge Rando is showcasing a selection of these pieces in Erosión y Luz (Erosion and Light) until 18 April, curated by Rosario Escobar Segovia.

The exhibition, with a religious theme, features Kovatchev’s reinvention of Byzantine icons. Unlike artists such as Goya, Dürer, and Rembrandt, who mastered etching, Kovatchev pushed the technique to new limits, creating his own method. This innovation has made him a leading figure in international printmaking. His work explores the erosion of ideas, values, beliefs, and nature, a theme he began in Bulgaria in 1989 through his reinterpretations of Byzantine icons. The exhibition features twenty-five works, including etchings, prints, drawings, and paintings, coinciding with Malaga’s Holy Week imagery.

The exhibition also includes guided tours and a lecture on printmaking by the artist.

