The unmistakable sound of Smokie recreated in Benalmádena Smokin reproduces the hits of the pop sensation, characterised by catchy melodies and sing-along lyrics

One of the Costa del Sol's most recently formed tribute bands will recreate the nostalgic pop sound of one of the most celebrated groups of the 1970s at the Moonlight Lounge Bar (Sunset Beach Club) in Benalmádena on Friday 28 October.

Smokin is a five-piece tribute band that performs the hits of Smokie, a highly successful British pop band who had a worldwide hit with Living Next Door to Alice.

Smokie found success all over the world after teaming up with the renowned song writing duo Mike Chapman and Nicky Chin, who wrote numerous hit songs for many of the top glam rock bands of the mid-1970s, including Suzy Quatro, Mud and The Sweet.

The tribute band, which was the brainchild of local promoter Martyn Wood who knew the original band during their golden era, faithfully reproduces the unmistakable Smokie sound, characterised by catchy melodies and sing-along lyrics. Along with the band's most popular song, the tribute act, which includes several of the coast's top musicians, will present most of the group's top hits, which include If You Think You Know How to Love Me, Lay Back in the Arms of Someone, and Don't Play Your Rock n Roll to Me.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 8pm, cost five euros in advance and are available from the leisure desk at the Sunset Beach Club, Martins hair and beauty salon in Arroyo de la Miel, and from IBEX Insurance in Fuengirola.

Tickets purchased at the door will cost ten euros.