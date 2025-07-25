Two music icons head to Fuengirola this weekend

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 25 July 2025, 09:26 Compartir

The Marenostrum festival in Fuengirola continues with two of the biggest artists of the season this weekend. The first is a performance by Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe Award winner Lionel Richie, former vocalist with the world-renowned American Motown group, The Commodores. Richie's break as a solo artist came in 1982 with the self-titled debut album, from which came the number one hit Truly. An avalanche of chart-topping hits followed, including You Are, All Night Long, Hello, Penny Lover, Say You Say Me and Dancing on the Ceiling, among many others.

Richie is currently in the middle of his Say Hello to the Hits tour, which includes songs that have positioned him as a global music icon. He is renowned for his command of the stage and his ability to connect with audiences of all generations, and this is sure to be demonstrated during his performance tonight (Friday), which starts at 10pm.

The Prodigy

On Saturday 26 July (10.30pm), The Prodigy will bring their energetic blend of electronic, punk and rave sounds to the stage below the Sohail castle. Formed in Essex in 1990, the band are recognised as one of the most influential electronic music bands in the world. They emerged during the underground rave scene of the early '90s, reaching their commercial peak with their third album, The Fat of the Land.

The Prodigy have sold an estimated 25 million records worldwide, with two number one singles (Fire Starter and Breath) in the UK.

Their live performances have been described as a "visual and audio spectacle that promises to take the audience to the edge of their adrenaline".

