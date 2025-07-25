Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Lionel Ritchie is in Fuengirola this Friday. SUR
What to do

Two music icons head to Fuengirola this weekend

The Marenostrum festival continues in the castle grounds with Lionel Richie tonight (Friday) and The Prodigy on Saturday

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 25 July 2025, 09:26

The Marenostrum festival in Fuengirola continues with two of the biggest artists of the season this weekend. The first is a performance by Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe Award winner Lionel Richie, former vocalist with the world-renowned American Motown group, The Commodores. Richie's break as a solo artist came in 1982 with the self-titled debut album, from which came the number one hit Truly. An avalanche of chart-topping hits followed, including You Are, All Night Long, Hello, Penny Lover, Say You Say Me and Dancing on the Ceiling, among many others.

Richie is currently in the middle of his Say Hello to the Hits tour, which includes songs that have positioned him as a global music icon. He is renowned for his command of the stage and his ability to connect with audiences of all generations, and this is sure to be demonstrated during his performance tonight (Friday), which starts at 10pm.

The Prodigy

On Saturday 26 July (10.30pm), The Prodigy will bring their energetic blend of electronic, punk and rave sounds to the stage below the Sohail castle. Formed in Essex in 1990, the band are recognised as one of the most influential electronic music bands in the world. They emerged during the underground rave scene of the early '90s, reaching their commercial peak with their third album, The Fat of the Land.

The Prodigy have sold an estimated 25 million records worldwide, with two number one singles (Fire Starter and Breath) in the UK.

Their live performances have been described as a "visual and audio spectacle that promises to take the audience to the edge of their adrenaline".

www.marenostrum.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge
  2. 2 Travel back in time on board a tourist train on the eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Torremolinos improves efficiency of waste paper, cardboard and lightweight packaging recycling service
  4. 4 Soroptimist International ramps up support for Mijas food banks
  5. 5 The award-winning foreign-run hotels in rural Malaga province
  6. 6 New Miradas de Cine exhibition brings celebrity portraits to Nerja
  7. 7 Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala
  8. 8 When the sun goes down, the adventure begins at Bioparc Fuengirola
  9. 9 British Benevolent Fund in Spain announces resounding success of flagship fundraising event
  10. 10 Summer is still in full swing at Starlite Occident (Marbella), the world's premier boutique festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two music icons head to Fuengirola this weekend

Two music icons head to Fuengirola this weekend