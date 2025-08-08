A true immersion in the art of flamenco paired with the best Andalusian cuisine

SUR in English Málaga Friday, 8 August 2025, 10:55 Share

Alegría Flamenco & Gastronomía keeps the essence of authentic flamenco alive in the capital of Málaga, as true ambassadors of Andalucía’s most genuine art form. Its excellent location in La Malagueta, just a few metres from Muelle Uno, has made it a landmark for both locals and the many visitors who pass through the city. Alegría Flamenco & Gastronomía offers a winning combination that captivates both novices and connoisseurs of the genre alike: combining the most authentic flamenco with traditional Andalusian cuisine.

Alegría Flamenco & Gastronomía is run by the same team that manages Jardines de Zoraya in the Albaycin, one of the cradles of flamenco in Granada. In just over three years, Alegría Flamenco has established itself as a highly popular venue, combining art and fine dining.

During the summer months, they offer four daily performances at the following times: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm and 10.30pm. This wide variety of times guarantees various options for art lovers to see the show.

Possibility of having lunch or dinner before each show

Before the show, Alegría Flamenco audiences have the option of enjoying lunch or dinner, as well as a selection of snacks and drinks in the theatre before the start of each performance. The menu is based on traditional Andalusian cuisine, using local produce characterised by its freshness and quality, but with a modern and innovative culinary twist. “The menu has been carefully designed by our Executive Chef, Carlos Ferreiro, with the aim of creating a menu brimming with “Sabor a Málaga” (Taste of Malaga),’ the company explains, a clear reference to Malga province’s seal of excellence for gastronomic products. Selection of cheeses, Iberian ham, porra antequerana (thick cold tomato soup), prawns “al pil-pil”, sea bass in gazpachuelo or Iberian pork flamenquín are some of the delicious offerings on the menu.

A large stage area and a carefully curated artistic programme

Alegría has a large area in which to carry out its unique artistic and culinary activities: more than 500 square metres, comprising a restaurant, terrace, stage area and interactive centre.

Taking inspiration from Spanish traditional musical cafés, Alegría manages to create an elegant yet intimate and relaxed atmosphere for its audience. ‘We want people who visit us for the first time to repeat the experience, and we also have a multilingual and professional team who will do everything possible to ensure that visitors have a great time and return’ they continue.

Alegría curates its artistic programme carefully and, with the aim of surprising its loyal audience, renews the offer weekly. ‘Every Monday we welcome different internationally and nationally renowned artists,’ they clarify. Every show boasts a flamenco guitarist, two singers and two dancers.

Throughout its three-year history, artists such as Sergio Aranda, Adrián Santana, Curro de María, Juan Requena, Delia Membrive, Moises and Fatima Navarro, Ruben Lara, Karime Amaya, Pepe Torres, Miguel El Rubio, and Juan Tomas de la Molia have performed on the Alegría stage and continue to visit regularly. Due to their affinity and proximity, many artists from the Granada scene are also regulars: Sergio El Colorao, El Turry, Alfredo Tejada, Antonio Campos, La Moneta, Ray Benitez, and Luis de Luis, among others. An artistic line-up that represents the most genuine flamenco art, remaining faithful to its roots.

The authentic nature of their artistic offering has earned them the support of flamenco fans in Malaga, who recognise Alegría as a genuine cultural experience. However, their audience also regularly includes visitors from the rest of Spain, Europe and further afield.

Flamenco workshops

Alegría Flamenco recommends keeping up to date with their programmes by checking its website and range of workshops and courses, where cleints can enjoy everything from an introduction to flamenco (an audiovisual tour of the origins and historical evolution of flamenco, delving into its different styles and offering the keys to recognising them) to clapping workshops, ideal for learning the rhythm.

These workshops are held daily, last 60 minutes, and the last half hour is devoted to a practical class with flamenco teachers - an educational and entertaining finale to an unforgettable evening.

More information:

Address: Calle Vélez Málaga, 6 | 29016 Málaga.

Telephone: +34 951 47 44 93

Web: https://flamencomalaga.com/