Transmitting truth with new photographic exhibition The exhibition consists of a collection of black and white photos that depict the intervention of the human being on the landscape and the environment

The Malaga-based photographer, Edu Rosa, has launched his latest exhibition at the Sala Elena Laverón in the Picasso Cultural Centre in Torremolinos, a collection of colour and black and white images that can be viewed until Saturday 21 January.

The exhibition, titled 'From contemplation to the appropriation of the landscape', brings together a collection of work produced by the artist over the last few decades which generates new representations of the world that surrounds us.

The photographer describes the exhibition as a "photographic essay" that he has created from the observation of the intervention of the human being on the landscape and the environment, and also on elements of the landscape that are always there, but which we rarely notice.

The collection is based on the popular phrase of the philosopher Susan Sontag, who said, "Every photograph transmits a truth, a truth that could not be known if it had not been captured in it."

The exhibition, which is free, can be visited from Monday to Friday between 9am and 9pm, and on Saturday between 9am and 1pm.

Edu Rosa has more than thirty years of experience as a photographer. In addition to working as a professional photographer, he teaches introductory photography courses under the motto, 'Learn photography through narrative', where importance is given to the visual story rather than to the technique.