Torremolinos hosts series of free flamenco shows throughout July The shows will present local dancer Manuel Roldán and several young emerging artists

Enthusiasts of flamenco dance will enjoy a series of free shows that will be staged at different locations in Torremolinos throughout July. Under the banner of Flamenco Flama, the shows will present the inspirational dancer and choreographer Manuel Roldán, who was born in Torremolinos in 1985.

Roldán has received much praise for his unique style of dance, which is a fusion of traditional flamenco and classical dance.

After taking his first steps at the age of five, he completed his training at the Professional Dance Conservatory of Malaga in 2005. That same year, he was selected to be part of the Andalusian Dance Center.

This rising star of the flamenco scene has since performed all over Spain, as well as undertaking several tours of the Middle East and Japan. He has danced at numerous coveted flamenco festivals, including the Bienal de Flamenco in Seville, and has also earned several awards for his shows.

For the performances in Torremolinos, each of which will be a different show, Roldán will be joined by several emerging contemporary flamenco artists, such as local dancer María del Mar Suárez - La Chachi; Javiera de la Fuente, a Chilean dancer who is now based in Seville; and Aaron Molina, considered one of Malaga's most promising young singers.

The shows, which begin at 9.30pm, will take place in Plaza Chiriva (La Carihuela) on Tuesday 12 July; Avenida Palma de Mallorca on Wednesday 20th, and a final performance taking place in the Parque La Batería on Wednesday 27th.