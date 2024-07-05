Torremolinos to host free summer jazz concerts

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 5 July 2024, 13:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Established musicians from Spain, the UK, Cuba and Germany are set to perform at the Summer Jazz Festival 2024 in Torremolinos, four concerts held throughout July and August. The initiative, organised by the town hall as part of its summer cultural programme, will take place in Parque La Batería (Montemar), where a bar will be installed, along with the popular food trucks.

The four concerts, which are free, will be performed by musicians from the world of traditional and contemporary jazz. Each concert will be preceded by a performance by Torremolinos-based violinist, Konstantin Merezhnikov.

The festival begins on Monday 8 July with the Ralph Moore Quintet, a British contemporary jazz band that toured and recorded extensively in the 1980s and early '90s. The second instalment takes place on Monday 22 July, when Pedro Pablo and Three Cuban Jazz will offer a concert that will present the true sound of Cuban jazz from the golden years of the 1930s, '40s and '50s.

The August programme kicks off on Monday 5 August with German band The Sazerac Swingers, known for their New Orleans and Harlem influenced jazz; while the Spanish group, Swing for Five, will offer a repertoire of jazz music composed for cinema on Monday 19 August.

All concerts start at 9pm.