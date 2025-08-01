Torremolinos gears up for 19th Mad Bear Beach festival

Tony Bryant Torremolinos. Friday, 1 August 2025, 12:27 Share

The Mad Bear Beach 2025 festival returns to different locations in Torremolinos from Friday 8 until Monday 18 August, a meeting of international gay bears that will include a day and night schedule of beach and pool parties with top DJs, along with drag shows, live music and dance performances. Thousands of bears and friends from all over the world will descend on the Costa del Sol for this popular ten-day celebration of fun, pride and community spirit.

Returning for the 19th year, the LGBT+ festivities also include the popular three-hour boat party at sea on Sunday 10 August, where revellers have the opportunity to take a swim in an area where dolphins usually appear.

One of the highlights of the festival is the Mister Mad Bear contest, which this year will be held on Saturday 16 August.

The venues for the day parties will include the Eden Beach Club (Playa Bajondillo) and The Hotel Ritual (Calle Brasil); while nighttime events will be staged at the Aqua Club (La Nogalera), which has two floors, one for house and the other for pop music; The Bunker Club (La Nogalera), which offers bondage and fetish nights; and the Centuryon Club (Casablanca), one of the most popular gay clubs in the province of Malaga.

International 'Bear' clubs and promoters will participate in the nightly parties again this year and these will include Posh Beirut, Furball New York, Bearsurrection Florida, Beef Dip Puerta Vallarta, Bearland Mexico and Maschio Peloso, among others.

For a full schedule and tickets, see www.madbear.org