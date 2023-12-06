This is where you can find the main nativity scenes on display across Malaga city

Malaga's mayor visits the municipal nativity scene this week.

Malaga city hall has published a guide to the main nativity scenes for this 2023 Christmas period and it includes a total of 72 different displays, with a map showing the number assigned to each Nativity. Here is SUR's summary of them all:

Municipal nativity scene

Location: Malaga city hall. Avenida de Cervantes, 4. Opens: 5 December at 5.15pm

Open from: 6 December to 6 January.

Opening times: From 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm.

Archicofradía de los Dolores de San Juan - Carmen Thyssen museum

Location: Patio de Columnas Carmen Thyssen museum. Open from: 29 November until 8 January.

Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7.30pm (closed on Mondays).

Nativity scene originating from Naples, 20th century. Creator: Rafael Gambardella.

Junta Municipal de Distrito Nº4 Bailén-Miraflores Public Resource Centre

Location: C/Martínez Maldonado, 58. Ground floor. Opening times: Mornings, from 10am to 2pm. Afternoons, from 5pm to 8pm.

24 and 31 December it will only be open in the morning.

25 December and 1 January it will be closed.

Diocesan nativity scene

Location: Casa Diocesana Malaga, Pasaje de los Almendrales, 2-4.

It will take place on 16 December from 10.30am to 1pm and from 2pm to 6pm.

Asociación Mercader Ictus Malaga

Location: Belén Solidario Playmobil located in the Malaga Nostrum shopping centre, Calle Jaén, 3. In the Malaga Factory retail park area.

Opening times: From 2 December, from 11am to 8pm, except 24 and 21 December December and 5 January when it will only be open from 11am to 2pm. It will be closed on 25 December and 1 January.

Junta de Distrito Nº 9 Campanillas nativity scene

Location: C/ Ramírez Arcas, 2.

Open from: 13 December.

Opening times: From 9am to 2pm.

Peña San Vicente nativity scene

Location: C/ José García Guerrero, bajo.

Opening times: From 11am to 2pm and from 5.30pm to 9pm.

Cofradía de Nuestro Padre Jesús El Rico y María Santisíma del Amor (Our Father Jesus the Rich and Mary Most Holy of Love)

Location: Calle Victoria, 12-14.

Open from: 9 December to 5 January.

Opening times: De 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 8pm. Closed on public holidays.

Zegrí Cultural Association

Location: Parroquia de San Pablo. C/ Trinidad, 35. Opening: 8 December at 8pm.

Open from: 9 December until 7 January. Opening times: From 9am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Puerta Oscura nativity scene

Baroque style nativity scene with pictures by Darío Fernández and Juan Vega.

Location: Calle Molina Larios, 5.

Open from: 23 November until 4 February.

Opening times: From 5pm to 1am. Weekends until 2am.

Real Cofradía Amor y Caridad (Royal Brotherhood of Love and Charity)

Location: Santuario de Santa María de la Victoria. Open from: 10 December until 7 January.

Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday from 8.30am to 1.30pm and from 6pm until 8.30pm.

Santos Patronos de la Ciudad de Malaga (Patron Saints of the city of Malaga)

European nativity scenes from the Alejandra Aranda collection.

Location: Sala de exposiciones Ciriaco y Paula, Santos Mártires, Patronos de Malaga. C/ Muro de las Catalinas, 10.

Open from: 11 December until 30 January.

Opening times: From Monday to Friday, mornings from 11am to 1.30pm. Afternoons from 6pm to 8pm.

CEIP José Calderón de Campanillas school nativity scene

Location: C/ Jacob, 21.

Open on: 18, 19 and 20 December from 9.15am to 11.15am.

Asociación de Vecinos Hanuca (Hanuca Neighbour's Association)

Location: C/ La Sonata, 2. 29010.

Open from: 11 December to 6 January.

Opening times: from 6pm to 9pm.

Casa de Melilla en Malaga

Location: Pasaje de Begoña 3.

Open from: 9 December until 5 January.

Opening times: From Mondayto Friday, from 6pm to 8pm.

Asociación de Vecinos de La Malagueta (La Malagueta Neighbour's Association)

Location: Plaza del General Torrijos, 2. (Hospital Noble).

Opening times: From Monday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Saturdays and Sundays from 11am a 2pm.

Hermandad de la Zamarrilla

Location: Salón de tronos de la Casa Hermandad de Zamarrilla. Calle Martínez Maldonado, 7.

Open from: 15 December to 7 January.

Opening times: From Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm. Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

Closed Sundays and public holidays.

Cofradía de la Misericordia (Misericordia Brotherhood)

Location: Casa Hermandad, Calle La Serna, 1.

Open from: 4 December to 4 January.

Opening times: Monday to Friday from 10am to 12pm and from 6pm to 8.30pm. On Saturdays, mornings only and closed on public holidays.

Real Hermandad de la Soledad de San Pablo

Location: Casa de la Hermandad in Calle Trinidad, 72.

Opening day: 7 December at 9pm.

Opening times: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm.

Large nativity scene of the Holy Church Catherdral of Malaga

Display by: Asociación Belenista de Malaga La Alcazaba.

Location: Malaga Cathedral. Trascoro. Enter through Plaza del Obispo.

Huge nativity scene measuring 68 m2. Done by members of ABEMA.

Open from: 3 December to 6 January.

Closed on afternoons on 24 and 31 December and 5 January. Closed on mornings on 25 December, 1 and 6 January.

Belén monumental hebreo en la Cofradía de Estudiantes (Hebrew nativity scene at the Cofradia de Estudiantes)

Large-scale Hebrew nativity scene with a 360-degree view.

Location: C/ Alcazabilla, 3.

From Mondays to Sundays from 10.30am to 1.30pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Nativity scene by the Junta de Andalucía delegation in Malaga

Display by: Asociación Belenista de Malaga La Alcazaba.

Location: Entrance hall in the Delegación Provincial de la Junta de Andalucía en Malaga. Alameda Principal, 18.

Open from: 5 December to 6 January.

Opening times: From 10am to 2pm.

Set of nativity scenes, made by members of ABEMA. Figures from various designers.

Nativity scene at the Official College of Veterinarians

Display by: Asociación Belenista de Malaga La Alcazaba.

Location: Sala del Ilustre Colegio Oficial de Veterinarios de Malaga. Pasaje Esperanto, 1.

Opening times: from 5 December to 6 January. Weekday mornings from 10am to 2pm.

Set of nativity scenes, made by members of ABEMA. Figures from various designers.

Nativity scene in Junta de Distrito 6 Cruz de Humilladero

Display by: Asociación Belenista de Malaga La Alcazaba.

Location: Entrance hall of the Junta de Distrito 6. C/ Conde de Guadalhorce, 15.

Opening times: from 13 December to 6 January. Weekday mornings from 10am to 1pm.

Set of nativity scenes, made by members of ABEMA. Figures from various designers.

Nativity scene in the Caixabank office

Display by: Asociación Belenista de Malaga La Alcazaba.

Location: Caixabank. Oficina Store Larios. C/ Liborio García.

Opening times: from 17 December to 6 January. Weekday mornings from 9am to 2pm.

Set of nativity scenes, made by members of ABEMA. Figures from various designers.

El Perchel Resident's Nativity Association

Location: Calle La Serna, 12.

Open from: 4 December to 8 January.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 10am until 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Handmade nativity scenes in San Miguel cemetery

Exhibition composed of 26 handcrafted models by Alejandra Aranda, made with different techniques and materials.

Location: Cementerio histórico San Miguel. Plaza del Patrocinio Capuchinos, s/n.

Open from: 29 November to 7 January.

Opening times: from Monday to Sunday from 4pm to 8.30pm. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 10am to 1pm.

Asociación Pro Tradiciones Malagueñas La Coracha (La Coracha Association for Malagueño Traditions)

Location: Subida a la Coracha, s/n.

Open from: 19 to 22 December, from 26 to 29 December and from 2 to 5 January. (Closed any other day).

Opening times: from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Andalusian handmade nativity scenes from the collection of Alejandra Aranda.

Cofradía Jesús Cautivo y María Santísima de la Trinidad nativity scene

Location: Barrera de la Trinidad, 4. Salón de tronos de la cofradía.

Open from: 4 December to 5 January.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8.30pm. Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

Nativity scene at the Doctor Marañón senior citizen social centre

Location: Avenida Doctor Marañón, 23.

Open from: 11 December to 8 January, from Monday to Saturday.

Opening times: from 11.30am to 1.30pm and from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Closed on 24, 25 and 31 December and 1 and 6 January.

Malaga Museum of Glass and Crystal nativity scene

Location: Plazuela Santísimo Cristo de la Sangre, 2.

Open from: 8 December to 7 January.

Opening times: Every day the museum is open, from 11am to 6pm.

It is composed of 150 Lladró figures.

Hermandad del Descendimiento nativity scene

Location: Plaza del General Torrijos, Malaga. In the chapel of Sagrado Descendimiento.

Open from: 8 December to 5 January.

Opening times: from 11am to 1pm and from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Nativity Scene at the Félix Revello de Toro museum

Location: Calle Afligidos, 5.

Open from: 28 November to 13 January.

Opening times: from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 8pm. Sundays and public holidays from 10am to 2pm.

Hermandad Nuestra Señora del Carmen. Colonia Santa Inés (Our Lady of Mount Carmel Sisterhood)

Location: Calle Nuzas, 1.

Open on: 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 December.

Opening times: from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

East District Senior Citizens' Association nativity scene

Location: Plaza Danvila y Collado s/n.

Opening day: 4 December at 5pm.

Open from: Monday to Friday.

Opening times: from 9am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

La Mosca nativity scene

Location: C/ Escritor Manuel Solano, s/n.

Open from: 6 December at 6pm to 6 January.

Opening times: from 10am to 1pm and from 4pm to 10pm.

Public holidays from 10am to 10pm.

La Peña El Palustre nativity scene

Location: C/ El Palustre ,16.

Opening day: 7 December at 8pm.

Opening times: weekdays from 6pm to 10pm.

Public holidays from 11am to 10pm.

Peña Perchelera nativity scene

Location: C/ Cuartelejos, 2. Entrada por C/ Malpica, 5.

Open from: 8 December to 7 January.

Opening times: from Tuesday to Thursday from 7pm to 10pm.

Ntra. Sra. de Las Angustias church

Location: C/ Villafuerte, 1.

Opening times: during religious services.

Corpus Christi church

Location: C/ Ventura de la Vega, 8. Pedregalejo.

Open from: 8 December to 8 January.

Opening times: during religious services.

Hermandad del Carmen de Pedregalejo y Grupo Parroquial del Carmen Doloroso

Location: En la Parroquia.

Calle Practicante Pedro Román, 5.

Open from: 8 December to 7 January.

Opening times: weekdays from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Belén de la Cofradía de las Penas (Nativity Scene of the Brotherhood of Las Penas)

Location: Plaza Virgen de las Penas, s/n.

Open from: 6 December to 5 January.

Opening times: from Tuesday to Friday from 12pm to 1pm and from 6pm to 8pm.

AA.VV. Avecija Ciudad Jardín

Location: Calle Emilio Díaz, 18.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Nativity scene of the Holy Supper Brotherhood

Location: in the Casa Hermandad de la Sagrada Cena. C/ Compañía, 44.

Open from: 2 December to 4 January.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Saturdays from 11.30am to 2pm and from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Closed Sundays and holidays.

Ceper La Palma

Location: Calle Antonio María Isola, 2.

Open from: 1 December to 22 December.

Opening times: from 9am to 2pm and from 4pm to 9pm.

Peña Cortijo de Torre

Location: Camino de San Rafael, 104.

Opening times: from Tuesday to Saturday from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Carmen de Campanillas cultural association

Location: Parroquia Ntra. Sra. Del Carmen. C/ Jacob.

Open from: Friday and Saturday from 8 to 30 December.

Opening times: from 12pm to 2pm and from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Handcrafted made entirely from recycled mops.

Hermandad de Nuestra Señora de Fátima

Location: Parroquia de Fátima. Avenida de Fátima, 10.

Opening day: 10 December at 6.30pm.

Opening times: mornings from 10am to 1pm. Afternoons from 5pm to 6.30pm. Open until 14 January. Closed on 25 and 31 December, as well as 1 January.

La Peña de la Biznaga nativity scene

Location: C/ Padre Mondéjar, 7.

Opening times: Monday to Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm.

Nena Paine association

Location: Calle las Moreras, 6. Ciudad Jardín. Cafeteria in the Centro de Servicios Comunitarios Sociales.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.

Reales Cofradías Fusionadas

Location: Pasillo de Santa Isabel, 11.

Building attached to the Casa Hermandad.

Open from:11 December to 4 January.

Opening times: from 11am to 2pm and from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Purísima parish group

Location: Junta de distrito nº4 (Bailén-Miraflores).

Open from: 4 December to 5 January.

Closed on 25 December and on 1 January.

Opening times: from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm. 5 January it will only be open in the morning.

Juan Cruzado Nativity Foundation

Location: Calle Paganini, 7.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 6pm.

Neapolitan nativity scene of Barbershop 13

Location: window display in the Barbería 13 en Alameda de Colón, 13.

It can be seen 24 hours a day.

Mupam 2023 monumental nativity scene

Display by: Asociación Belenista de Malaga La Alcazaba. Large 12-square-metre nativity scene made by the members of ABEMA, with figures of several artists.

Location: Museo del Patrimonio Municipal de Malaga. La Coracha. Paseo de Reding, 1.

Open from: 20 December to 7 January.

Opening times: from Tuesday to Sunday from10am to 8pm. Opening times will be from 10am to 2pm on 24 and 31 December and 5 January.

Closed on Mondays as well as 25 December and 1 and 6 January.

Real Hermandad del Rocío de Malaga

Location: Calzada de la Trinidad, 18.

Opening day: 2 December at approximately 8.30pm.

Opening times: Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 7pm.

San Fernando Parish nativity scene

Location: Calle Aristófanes, 2.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 10am to 12.30pm and from 6pm to 7pm.

Peña Colonia Santa Inés

Location: Calle Tamayo y Baus, 13.

Open from: from 9 December to 10 January.

Opening times: from 12pm to 10.30pm.

Open every day of the week except Tuesdays.

Casa Hogar de la Colonia Santa Inés, FAISEM

Location: Calle Juan Benet, 6.

Opening times: from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Peña CDR Finca La Palma

Location: Avenida José Ribera, s/n.

Opening times: Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm and from 5pm to 10pm.

Sundays and holidays from 9am to 7pm. Closed 25 December and 1 January.

Folklore School Association

"María del Mar Sillero". Nativity scene composed of dolls dressed in traditional and popular costumes of Andalucía

Location: V/ Emilio de la Cerda, 33.

Open from: 11 December to 4 January.

Make a reservation by email: folkloremarsillero@gmail.com or call: 639811808.

Unicaja Museum of Popular Arts and Customs

Location: Plaza Enrique García Herrera, 1.

Open from: 24 November to 7 January.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm. Saturdays from 10am to 3pm. Closed Sundays and holidays.

Traditional nativity scene entirely handmade by the association of nativity scene makers of Jerez de la Frontera. Scenography of open three-sided type.

Unicaja Malaga Foundation Cultural Centre

Location: Plaza del Obispo, 6.

Open from: 24 November to 7 January.

Opening times: from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 7pm. Sundays and holidays from 10am to 2pm.

Traditional Neapolitan nativity scene handcrafted by the association of nativity scene makers of Jerez de la Frontera. Four-sided display and baroque aesthetic. Note: Donation of 3 euros is required to the Comedor Social Santo Domingo de Malaga and also includes access to various temporary exhibitions in the Cultural Centre.

Nativity scene Parroquia Nuestra Señora de los Dolores Puerto de la Torre. Brotherhood of Los Dolores

Location: C/ Lope de Rueda, 66.

Open from: 8 December to 6 January.

Opening times: from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Peña Cruz de Mayo nativity scene

Location: Avda. Nuestra Señora de las Guías, 3. Bajo.

Opening times: from Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 3pm and from 6pm to 8pm.

Pintor Félix Revello de Toro school

Location: C/ Navarro Ledesma, 168.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Casa Salesiana de Malaga nativity scene

Location: C/ Eduardo Domínguez Ávila, 17.

Open from: 4 to 21 December.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Closed on 6, 7 and 8 December.

Hermandad Sacramental de Viñeros

Location: C/ Andrés Pérez, 15. (Aurora church).

Open from: 8 December to 6 January.

Opening times: from Monday to Friday from 11am to 1pm and from 6pm to 8pm. Closed Sundays and holidays.

Hermandad Sacramental Monte Calvario y María Santísima del Rocío Coronada

Location: San Lázaro church.

Open from: 8 December to 7 January.

From Monday to Sunday from 9am to 1pm and from 6.30pm to 8pm. Saturdays only open in the morning.

Nuestra Señora de la Paz y Santísima Trinidad Monastery

Location: Plaza Zumaya, 5.

Open from: 8 December.

Opening times: from 10.30am to 1.30pm and from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Peña Santa Cristina nativity scene

Location: C/ Benjamín Franklin, 4.

Open from: 9 December.

Opening times: The club's opening times, except on non-festive Mondays when it is closed.

Malaga Museum

The Museum of Malaga is showing six nativity scenes from the Collection of the International Museum of Nativity Mollina - Diaz Caballero Foundation in the courtyard of the Palacio de la Aduana, from December 5 to January 6. Two of them are exhibited for the first time in the Museum of Malaga.

Opening times are the same as the museum:

Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 9pm. Sundays and holidays from 9 am to 3pm. Holidays closed: December 24, 25, 31; January 1 and 6 Free admission.