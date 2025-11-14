Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Queen of Magic on stage during a previous performance. SUR
Tribute concert

The magic of Queen heads to the Salón Varietés this weekend

Queen of Magic perform a mixture of the band's most celebrated hits from the different eras of their 20-year career

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola.

Friday, 14 November 2025, 09:32

The Costa del Sol's most celebrated Queen tribute band is heading to the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola this weekend with a show that recreates the music and magic of one of the world's most inspirational rock bands. Queen of Magic, consisting of musicians from Malaga, Mijas, Fuengirola and Marbella, perform a mixture of the band's most celebrated hits from the different eras of their 20-year career. The tribute band have performed at numerous venues along the coast this year, gaining a dedicated following due to their ability to perfectly reproduce the incredible music of Queen.

Fronted by the world's most flamboyant showman, Feddie Mercury, Queen released a string of hits throughout the 1970s and 80s, including Under Pressure, It's a Kind of Magic, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and the iconic rock anthem, Bohemian Rhapsody, all of which will be performed during the show.

The group will perform at the theatre tonight (Friday) and on Saturday 15. Tickets for the shows, which start at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros and are available from the box office Monday to Friday between 11am and 2.30pm, or from the theatre's website – www.salonvarietes.com

