The Feria del Rosario: a celebration of the essence of Fuengirola and its people

Firmly established as one of the biggest fairs in Andalucía, the Feria maintains its spirit thanks to a deep respect for tradition, a rich and diverse programme of festivities, and the dedication of local residents and groups.

As October begins, Fuengirola dresses up for its traditional and iconic Feria y Fiestas del Rosario. From 6 to 12 October, the town’s streets are filled with joy and a festive atmosphere as it pays tribute to its patron saint, the Virgen del Rosario Coronada. These celebrations are a true expression of the character of Fuengirola’s people: cheerful, open, hospitable and cosmopolitan.

Fuengirola’s residents embrace these days with dedication, joy and a sense of commitment. Fuengirola is an open and diverse town, so within its grand celebrations that take place throughout the year, there’s room for a variety of fairs that complement each other, from the most traditional events, beginning with the Romería (procession) in honour of the Virgen del Rosario at Parque El Esparragal, with key moments like the Flamenco Mass and the procession of Nuestra Señora del Rosario Coronada on Monday 7 October, to more family-friendly activities, with a wide range of entertainment for all ages at the fairground each day.

This includes the annual musical programme at the Palacio de la Paz, which showcases top national artists for everyone to enjoy. Local groups also add great value to the event, enriching it with their presence. It truly is a Feria for all.

Romería

The Romería in honour of Nuestra Señora del Rosario, which marks the start of the Feria programme, took place last Sunday, 29 September. This popular celebration honours the town’s patron saint.

“The Romería in honour of our Virgen del Rosario is a celebration that fills us with joy and emotion each year as we spend the day together at Parque El Esparragal as a community,” said the Councillor for Festivities, Isabel Moreno. The day began with a mass at the Rosario parish church, with the Rocío brotherhood choir participating.

After the pilgrims’ mass, the replica of the Alcaldesa Perpetua was placed on an ox-drawn cart to begin the procession from Plaza de la Constitución to Parque El Esparragal, located in the neighbouring municipality of Mijas.

This year, the Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA) managed the drinks and food stall.

A well-known local figure

Once again, the honour and responsibility of delivering the Feria’s opening address was given to a Fuengirola local: this time, local businessman Antonio José Pavón. “We like to choose someone who feels connected to our town, traditions and fair to highlight all that Fuengirola has to offer. This time, we’ve chosen someone well known, who has taken the name of our town wherever he’s gone in his various roles,” said Fuengirola’s mayor, Ana Mula, during her introduction.

Pavón, from one of the town’s renowned bullfighting families and the owner of Lima 12, thanked the council for the opportunity, which he accepted with “excitement and a sense of duty”. His speech encouraged the people of Fuengirola to “enjoy the fair and give it everything”.

Musical performances

Once again, the Fuengirola Feria will showcase a top-notch musical programme. Some of the brightest national stars will perform at the Palacio de la Paz from 6 to 12 October. It’s the perfect venue for live music, thanks to its excellent acoustics, lighting and stage setup.

Sergio Dalma, Manuel Lombo, Daniel Fez, Los 40 Sessions, and Tadeo Jones: The Musical will provide the entertainment at this year’s Feria del Rosario in Fuengirola. All concerts will begin at 10pm at the Palacio de la Paz, except Tadeo Jones: The Musical, which, being aimed at children, will take place at 6pm. Additionally, the 46th ‘El Jabegote Juan de la Loma’ Flamenco Festival will be held on 7 October, featuring performances by singers María Terremoto, José Valencia and El Petro, as well as a dance performance by the Juan Antonio Pérez dance school.

Councillor for Festivities Isabel Moreno announced that tickets are now available for purchase on the website www.entradas.fuengirola.es or in person at the Miramar Shopping Centre, “specifically at the information point by Entrance 2, from Monday to Friday, 10am to 12.30pm and 3pm to 6pm,” she explained. Additionally, tickets can be purchased at the Palacio de la Paz box office two hours before each event, subject to availability.

Download the activities program here.