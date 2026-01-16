Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A person wearing tartan reads a book of poems by Robert Burns . SUR
Burn's Night

Tartan yourself up for Burns Night at St George's church

Enjoy haggis, tatties and neeps, Cullen skink and cranachan, along with whisky, bagpipes and readings of the Scottish bard's poems

Jennie Rhodes

Malaga.

Friday, 16 January 2026, 10:24

St George's Church in Malaga is inviting you to "tartan yourself up" for its first fundraising event of 2026: a traditional Burns Night dinner on Saturday 24 January.

At the event, which celebrates Scotland's national bard Robert Burns, author of Auld Lang Syne, guests will be served a traditional three-course meal of Cullen skink, haggis imported directly from Scotland, with tatties and neeps and cranachan for dessert.

The meal will be accompanied by whisky, poetry, bagpipes and dancing, all inside the church itself. Guests are encouraged to wear some tartan.

Burns Night is celebrated on 25 January, marking the birthday of Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns who was born in 1759. He died in 1796 at the age of 37 and is regarded as the most prominent poet to have written in Scots.

The bar will open at 7.30pm and dinner will be served at 8pm. Tickets cost 60 euros and are available via the St George's website: www.stgeorgesmalaga.com/events.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol intensifies pine tree treatment ahead of processionary caterpillar season
  2. 2 Another weather change: cold and rain return to Malaga province
  3. 3 Environmentalists report illegal activity in eastern Costa del Sol beauty spot
  4. 4 Malaga village advertises new tourism opportunity
  5. 5 Three arrested following violent incidents in Gibraltar
  6. 6 Plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona following threat made on board
  7. 7 Three violent criminals arrested following burglary on eastern Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Torremolinos awards bars and restaurants that triumphed in the 16th tapas route
  9. 9 Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol town introduces DNA checks to catch owners who fail to pick up dog poo

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Tartan yourself up for Burns Night at St George's church

Tartan yourself up for Burns Night at St George&#039;s church