Tartan yourself up for Burns Night at St George's church

Jennie Rhodes Malaga. Friday, 16 January 2026, 10:24 Share

St George's Church in Malaga is inviting you to "tartan yourself up" for its first fundraising event of 2026: a traditional Burns Night dinner on Saturday 24 January.

At the event, which celebrates Scotland's national bard Robert Burns, author of Auld Lang Syne, guests will be served a traditional three-course meal of Cullen skink, haggis imported directly from Scotland, with tatties and neeps and cranachan for dessert.

The meal will be accompanied by whisky, poetry, bagpipes and dancing, all inside the church itself. Guests are encouraged to wear some tartan.

Burns Night is celebrated on 25 January, marking the birthday of Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns who was born in 1759. He died in 1796 at the age of 37 and is regarded as the most prominent poet to have written in Scots.

The bar will open at 7.30pm and dinner will be served at 8pm. Tickets cost 60 euros and are available via the St George's website: www.stgeorgesmalaga.com/events.