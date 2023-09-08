Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Art by Nanon Morsink from the Netherlands at the art walk. SUR
Take in international art while strolling around Cómpeta

Take in international art while strolling around Cómpeta

The village’s annual Paseo del Arte is taking place from 15 to 17 September with around 50 artists participating

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 8 September 2023, 12:33

Compartir

The annual Cómpeta Art Walk / Paseo del Arte, which is now in its fourteenth year, is taking place from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 September.

Around 50 artists from 12 different countries are exhibiting their work in 23 different spaces around the village.

As well as the artists exhibiting paintings, photography, sculpture, mosaics, macramé and more, there is live music on all three days at 7pm.

On Friday evening there’s a concert with Polish Zbigniew Jan Stępniewkski on guitar, Gabriel Hadidová from Slovakia on violin, Elena Mota García from Malaga on saxophone and Pablo Femenía, also from Malaga, on piano.

On Saturday German percussionist Ulrich Putsch and British trumpeter Steven Craven’s Soundgarden Project will be providing the music and there’s contemporary oboe from Slovakia’s Paulina Ronaiova on Sunday evening.

All times and venues as well as other activities taking place over the weekend, as well as leaflets with maps and information about the artists can be either downloaded from the Facebook page or picked up from Cómpeta’s tourist information office.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torremolinos warms up for San Miguel fair with two big sporting events
  2. 2 Aficionados from the world of horses head to Fuengirola
  3. 3 Families of missing Argentinian paddleboarders on Costa del Sol tell SUR: 'We can still believe in miracles'
  4. 4 Extensive archaeological dig in Cártama nears completion
  5. 5 Luna Mora festival highlights Guaro's Arab roots
  6. 6 Malaga is the sixth most expensive place in Spain to share a flat at 463 euros per month
  7. 7 Plans to bring back Vélez-Malaga tram service could be scrapped
  8. 8 Gibraltar gets ready for its National Day celebrations this weekend
  9. 9 Malaga fashion designer to present his collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid
  10. 10 Lengthy delays both sides of Gibraltar's border

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad