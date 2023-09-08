Take in international art while strolling around Cómpeta The village’s annual Paseo del Arte is taking place from 15 to 17 September with around 50 artists participating

Art by Nanon Morsink from the Netherlands at the art walk.

Jennie Rhodes Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The annual Cómpeta Art Walk / Paseo del Arte, which is now in its fourteenth year, is taking place from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 September.

Around 50 artists from 12 different countries are exhibiting their work in 23 different spaces around the village.

As well as the artists exhibiting paintings, photography, sculpture, mosaics, macramé and more, there is live music on all three days at 7pm.

On Friday evening there’s a concert with Polish Zbigniew Jan Stępniewkski on guitar, Gabriel Hadidová from Slovakia on violin, Elena Mota García from Malaga on saxophone and Pablo Femenía, also from Malaga, on piano.

On Saturday German percussionist Ulrich Putsch and British trumpeter Steven Craven’s Soundgarden Project will be providing the music and there’s contemporary oboe from Slovakia’s Paulina Ronaiova on Sunday evening.

All times and venues as well as other activities taking place over the weekend, as well as leaflets with maps and information about the artists can be either downloaded from the Facebook page or picked up from Cómpeta’s tourist information office.