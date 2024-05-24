Surrealism from Giorgio de Chirico to Francis Bacon The permanent collection at the Museo Ralli in Malaga features some of the greatest artists of surrealism

The permanent exhibition Surrealisms. From Giorgio de Chirico to Francis Bacon, at the Museo Ralli in Malaga explores the various languages and trajectories of some of Europe's most prominent surrealist artists in history.

Giorgio de Chirico, the father of metaphysical painting and considered surrealist even before the movement emerged, a trait he shares with Marc Chagall - also featured in the exhibition and who adds an expressionist component.

Also included are several paradigmatic artists of the surrealist movement such as André Masson, Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, or Man Ray, along with the English artists Conroy Maddox and John Banting and the German Paul Wunderlich.

They all represent different languages within European surrealism, exemplifying the environment and influences that other artists like Henry Moore and Francis Bacon used to develop their work.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 10am -7pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

