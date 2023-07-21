Sun, sea and grilled sardines, the symbols of Malaga Entries in the SUR competition Málaga Tiene Tela for a design that captures the very essence of Malaga are on display until 31 July

When being asked “What is the symbol that best represents the city of Malaga?” the answers can be infinite. But there is no doubt that there are some that spring instantly to mind to the ‘Malagueños’ and the visitors: the sun, espetos (grilled sardines), La Farola (the lighthouse), Picasso, ‘La Manquita’ (the Cathedral), the figure of the ‘cenachero’ (fisherman carrying baskets of sardines), the sea and the biznaga (a traditional floral arrangement).

These same symbols come up again and again in the illustrations by the finalists of the SUR contest ‘Málaga Tiene Tela’. The 68 works selected as finalists, out of the 343 works submitted, are on display in an exhibition at the Diputación de Málaga where they can be viewed until July 31.

The winning entry, entitled Estado Mental: Boquerón (in reference to the colloquial name for a person from Malaga ‘boquerón’ - which is Spanish for anchovy) was carefully selected on Thursday, 13 July and young artist, Ana Isabel Guijarro Párraga from Baena, was presented with the 3,000 euro prize. Her illustration will be printed onto a recycled cotton bag to support and show commitment to sustainability. This tote bag will be available to purchase at different SUR points of sale from 4th to 7th August.