Summer is still in full swing at Starlite Occident (Marbella), the world’s premier boutique festival

After a stunning start to the season with explosive shows, Starlite Occident has ignited the spark of a summer that continues to promise unforgettable nights. The world’s top boutique festival is once again transforming Marbella’s legendary quarry into a nightly celebration of music, fine dining, and pure emotion—running until August 30.

With more than 50 live concerts this season, Starlite Occident offers a first-class lineup in an incomparable setting. The iconic Nagüeles quarry creates an intimate experience, where every performance feels personal and powerful. It’s a space where stars shine brighter, acoustics resonate deeper, and memories are made to last.

As of July 25, there's still a spectacular series of concerts to come, especially from major international artists who are set to light up the main stage—the largest permanent stage in Spain and one of the largest in the world set within a natural environment. Among the most anticipated global acts still to perform are Il Divo, The Beach Boys, The Kooks, Texas, Clean Bandit, Camilo, Will Smith, Santana, Tom Jones and many more.

These world-renowned artists will soon take the spotlight, ensuring that every remaining night of the festival is filled with world-class music and electrifying energy.

But Starlite Occident is more than just music—it's a multisensory experience. The venue boasts five signature restaurants offering an array of cuisines: Nikkei fusion at Tanabata, authentic Italian at Raffaella, Mediterranean grill at Temazo, Mexican flavors at Ánima, and gourmet delicacies at Sandra’s Caviar Bar. For a more casual bite, the Food Hall stays open all night, perfect for refueling between sets or late into the night.

And when the concerts end, the night is just beginning. Sessions, the open-air club within the venue, becomes the most exclusive nightlife spot on the Costa del Sol, hosting DJ sets, live performances, and after parties under the starlit Marbella sky.

Starlite Occident has firmly established itself as a global benchmark in entertainment—not only for the quality of its programming, but for its unique ability to reinvent the festival experience year after year.

With five weeks left in the season, the story of summer 2025 at Starlite Occident is far from over. If the opening acts set the stage ablaze, the remaining lineup guarantees passion, talent, and spectacle each night. Because at Starlite Occident, every night tells its own story—and many are still waiting to be written.

Check out the full lineup and book your tickets at: www.starliteoccident.com