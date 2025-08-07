Summer keeps shining at Starlite Occident: live music, haute cuisine, and unforgettable nights in Marbella

SUR in English Thursday, 7 August 2025, 18:14 Share

After a vibrant start to the season, Starlite Occident continues to deliver unforgettable evenings at the iconic Nagüeles quarry in Marbella. The world’s leading boutique festival will keep the magic alive until August 30, with a stellar lineup, top-tier dining options, and an exclusive atmosphere that makes it a one-of-a-kind experience on the Costa del Sol.

With more than 50 concerts scheduled for this edition, the venue has become a meeting point for international artists, a discerning audience, and a natural setting that turns every night into something truly unique. The Starlite Occident Auditorium, considered the largest permanent stage in Spain, offers immersive acoustics in an intimate environment known for its beauty and close connection between performers and audience.

A Star-Studded August

August’s lineup maintains the high standards of the festival with an eclectic program that blends pop, flamenco, rock, electronic music, and international legends—making Starlite Occident a must for the Andalusian summer. Among the most anticipated performances of the month are:

• August 8: Amaral.

• August 11: Texas.

• August 12: Beret + DJ Nano.

• August 14: Los Secretos.

• August 15: Carolina Durante.

• August 16: Fran Perea, Álex Ubago & Despistaos.

• August 19: Siempre Así.

• August 20: Alejandro Fernández.

• August 21: India Martínez + DJ Nano.

• August 22: Israel Fernández & Tomatito.

• August 23: Fangoria & Nancys Rubias.

• August 27: Al Bano & Romina Power.

• August 28–29: Camilo (two-night special).

Zoom

Beyond the Music: Dining and Nightlife

The Starlite Occident experience doesn’t end when the concerts do. The festival features five themed restaurants: Tanabata, serving Nikkei fusion; Raffaella, with Italian flair; Temazo, offering Mediterranean grill; Ánima, with bold Mexican flavors; and the exclusive Sandra’s Caviar Bar. For a more casual option, the Food Hall.

And when the music stops, the party begins. Sessions, the open-air club within the venue, becomes the epicenter of Marbella’s nightlife. With DJ sets and a sophisticated ambiance under the stars, every night becomes a true celebration.

Starlite Occident: A Global Benchmark

Starlite Occident has mastered the art of reinventing itself year after year without losing its essence, seamlessly blending music, culture, leisure, and gastronomy in an incomparable natural setting. It’s more than a festival—it’s a sensory experience that draws visitors from around the world and continues to position Marbella as a top destination for high-end entertainment.

With several weeks still to come, the summer at Starlite Occident is far from over. Because every night in this magical quarry is unique—and above all, unforgettable. Check out the full lineup and book your tickets at: www.starliteoccident.com