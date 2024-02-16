Stomping rockabilly rebels roll into Ronda on tour

Tony Bryant Ronda Friday, 16 February 2024, 11:10 | Updated 12:22h. Compartir Copiar enlace

One of Andalucía's most established rockabilly bands, The Howling Ramblers, will bring their distinctive style of rocking blues, bob and stomp to the Heaven Irish Tavern in Ronda (Calle Virgen de los Remedios) on Saturday, 17 February. The concert is part of their current 2024 Tour, which will take them to Seville, Madrid and Algeciras, before heading off to France, Gibraltar and the UK.

The name of the five-piece retro band, which was formed in 2016, is a tribute to blues legend Howling Wolf, and country icon Hank 'the rambling man' Williams.

The group, which has attracted a large following due to their driving music and energetic stage presence, have performed at numerous live music venues all over Spain, along with appearances at some of the region's most coveted rock and roll gatherings, including Blues at Moonlight (Benalmádena), and the Rockin' Race Jamboree (Torremolinos).

The quintet, who have shared stages with some of the genre's most celebrated performers, have also appeared at popular festivals outside Spain, including the Roll Over Beethoven Fest (Finland) and the Bethune Retro and Tarbes Fest (France).

The band was signed by Sleazy Records, one of the most important rockabilly music labels in Europe, and they have since released four albums. Their repertoire for the free concert in Ronda, which starts at 7pm, will highlight songs from these recordings.