Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rockabilly favourites The Howling Ramblers. A. Afanador
Stomping rockabilly rebels roll into Ronda on tour
Music

Stomping rockabilly rebels roll into Ronda on tour

The group, which has attracted a large following due to their driving music and energetic stage presence, have performed at numerous live music venues all over Spain

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Ronda

Friday, 16 February 2024, 11:10

Compartir

One of Andalucía's most established rockabilly bands, The Howling Ramblers, will bring their distinctive style of rocking blues, bob and stomp to the Heaven Irish Tavern in Ronda (Calle Virgen de los Remedios) on Saturday, 17 February. The concert is part of their current 2024 Tour, which will take them to Seville, Madrid and Algeciras, before heading off to France, Gibraltar and the UK.

The name of the five-piece retro band, which was formed in 2016, is a tribute to blues legend Howling Wolf, and country icon Hank 'the rambling man' Williams.

The group, which has attracted a large following due to their driving music and energetic stage presence, have performed at numerous live music venues all over Spain, along with appearances at some of the region's most coveted rock and roll gatherings, including Blues at Moonlight (Benalmádena), and the Rockin' Race Jamboree (Torremolinos).

The quintet, who have shared stages with some of the genre's most celebrated performers, have also appeared at popular festivals outside Spain, including the Roll Over Beethoven Fest (Finland) and the Bethune Retro and Tarbes Fest (France).

The band was signed by Sleazy Records, one of the most important rockabilly music labels in Europe, and they have since released four albums. Their repertoire for the free concert in Ronda, which starts at 7pm, will highlight songs from these recordings.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair adds more flight routes to Malaga linking the Costa del Sol to 89 airports this peak season
  2. 2 SUR in English real estate roundtable - a Secure Investment and Enviable Lifestyle
  3. 3 First two stages of Vuelta a Andalucía cycle race called off due to farmers' protests
  4. 4 Stepson of Marbella mayor faces 22 years in prison for alleged drug trafficking between Spain and northern Europe
  5. 5 In pictures: Wild horses, mares and foals pay special visit to Sierra Nevada ski resort after recent storms
  6. 6 More than 80 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer in Spain overcome the disease
  7. 7 Viral video: Is this the most difficult supermarket to get into in Spain?
  8. 8 These are that recipients that will be honoured at the prestigious M for Malaga provincial awards
  9. 9 'You have a fine pending payment': The SMS text message traffic authorities in Spain are urging you to ignore
  10. 10 Almost half of all new residents who moved to Andalucía last year chose Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad