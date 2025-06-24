Step into the tropical jungle of BIOPARC Fuengirola, an unique experience on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Fuengirola Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 18:33 Compartir

This summer, the Costa del Sol hides a spot unlike anywhere else. Right in the heart of Fuengirola lies a place where leisure turns into adventure, fun becomes learning, and every visit shows love and respect for the natural world. This is BIOPARC Fuengirola, a truly unique destination that offers an escape from the heat and a chance to immerse yourself, by day and night, in the most remote tropical jungles of the world. In fact, you can embark on a journey for the senses without ever leaving Malaga.

BIOPARC Fuengirola is more than just a park. It’s a concept of responsible leisure. Visitors here enjoy a remarkable experience while actively supporting the conservation of endangered species. Sumatran tigers, Madagascan lemurs, Nile crocodiles, Komodo dragons, Malayan tapirs, giant otters, gorillas and marmosets all have a safe home here, cared for by experts in habitats that faithfully recreate their natural environments down to the finest detail.

Unforgettable encounters with the animal care team

This summer, BIOPARC brings back one of its most popular attractions: the Keeper Encounters. With more than ten daily sessions in the morning and afternoon, visitors can get closer than ever to the care team's daily work with the animals.

From watching the underwater feeding of South American species to witnessing the training of giant Galápagos tortoises, there are plenty of moments to enjoy. You can see Nile crocodiles and Komodo dragon hatchlings being fed, or learn how the park enriches the environments of its lemurs and gorillas.

These unique encounters offer a rare opportunity to see, feel and understand how some of the planet's most remarkable species are cared for with skill, passion and dedication.

When the sun sets... the magic continues

BIOPARC Fuengirola will extend its opening hours in July and August, welcoming visitors until 11pm. It’s a refreshing opportunity to enjoy a unique experience surrounded by lush vegetation, natural sounds and a cooler evening atmosphere.

As night falls, the jungle comes alive, transforming into a vibrant stage filled with music and rhythm. African folklore fills the park with tribal dance and song performances, following an educational display featuring birds and mammals. It’s the perfect plan for families or friends to enjoy together and discover the more mysterious and captivating side of tropical forest nightlife.

Thursday nights: a taste of India

New for this summer, Thursday evenings bring the taste of spice and tradition. BIOPARC Café transforms into a corner of India, offering a themed dinner with traditional Indian dishes and live entertainment. It is an enticing and original option for those seeking a complete dining experience surrounded by nature.

And much more… nature at every step

Throughout the day, visitors can continue to explore the park’s full range of educational and leisure activities, including the Discover BIOPARC micro-tours, a visit to the exotic island of Madagascar, animal feeding enrichment sessions, and bird and mammal displays showcasing the unique behaviours of species such as armadillos, western sitatungas, small-clawed otters and hornbills, among others.

And for those looking for something genuinely original, BIOPARC has unveiled its latest addition: The Final Frontier, a virtual reality projection that takes you deep into the ocean. This thrilling journey into the planet’s abyssal depths reveals how much more we know about space than we do about our seas. With immersive technology and special goggles, it’s an ideal family experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Experience BIOPARC your own way with re-entry for just two euros

This summer, BIOPARC Fuengirola is offering a special promotion: for just two euros extra, visitors can return to the park on the same day. It’s the perfect way to enjoy everything it has to offer during the day and then return in the evening to experience its cooler, more mysterious side.

In short, BIOPARC Fuengirola is far more than a zoo. It’s an immersive experience in the heart of town, where you can walk through meticulously recreated habitats, from the humid mangroves of Southeast Asia to the African jungle, the forests of Madagascar, and, new this year, Central and South America. The lush vegetation doesn’t just decorate, it surrounds and shelters, creating a natural microclimate that offers welcome relief from the summer heat.

All of this with one precise aim: to educate, inspire and protect biodiversity, encouraging every visitor to participate in conserving the planet.