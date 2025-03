Step into spring with the Mediterranean orchestra The programme for the concert on Sunday 30 March includes Vivaldi, Villalobos and Toldrá

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 28 March 2025, 11:11

The Orquesta de Cámara Mediterránea is giving a spring concert, Concierto de Primavera, in Almuñécar on Sunday 30 March. The concert starts at 7pm and is taking place at the town’s Casa de la Cultura.

The programme includes Vivaldi’s famous Spring from The Four Seasons concerto. It will be followed by Bachianas Brasileiras, by Héctor Villalobos, and then Eduardo Toldrá’s well-known work Vistas al Mar.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the Casa de la Cultura, Viajes Azulmarino (Almuñécar)