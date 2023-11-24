Stefan Sagmeister talks about Beautiful Numbers

Sections
Renowned designer Stefan Sagmeister visits the Costa del Sol next weekend to round off a tour of talks in Spain and Italy to accompany the publication of his new book Now Is Better.
Beautiful Numbers is the New York-based designer's way of looking at the world from a longer term perspective, a surprisingly positive view based on facts and figures.
The talk takes place on Saturday 2 December from 7pm at the Marbella Design Academy in Monda and rounds off the 10th Moments Festival.
Admission is free but invitations must be requested from https://sagmeisteratmarbelladesignacademy.cargo.site/ or send a text message or WhatsApp 679 74 36 83.
