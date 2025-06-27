Starlite Occident’s gastronomic experience: When music is served with the finest flavor

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 27 June 2025, 11:20 Compartir

Starlite Occident is not only heard—it’s also tasted. Europe’s leading boutique festival has once again lit up Marbella with a proposal that goes far beyond music. In its fourteenth edition, the event adds a top-level culinary experience to its already unbeatable lineup, turning each night into a feast for the senses.

From June 13 to August 30, the iconic Nagüeles quarry becomes the epicenter of Marbella’s summer. And it’s not just because of the more than 50 concerts scheduled—featuring artists like Will Smith, The Script, UB40, Scorpions, The Beach Boys, Pet Shop Boys, The Kooks, Duran Duran, Europe, or Seal—but also thanks to a sophisticated and surprising gastronomic offering that leaves no one indifferent.

Five themed restaurants and a varied Food Hall create a culinary experience designed to be savored with all the senses. At Starlite Occident, dinner isn’t just a break between concerts—it’s an essential part of the show.

Five restaurants to savor the festival

The diversity of offerings is one of Starlite Occident’s greatest strengths. Visitors can travel from Peru to Italy without leaving the quarry. Tanabata presents a refined fusion of Nikkei cuisine—where Japan and Peru unite in every bite—while Temazo pays tribute to Mediterranean ingredients with charcoal-grilled meats and fish in a vibrant atmosphere.

For lovers of pasta and Italian tradition, Raffaella recreates the spirit of a true trattoria, albeit with a modern twist. The Mexican option comes courtesy of Ánima, a colorful, casual, and flavorful space that spotlights tacos and street food. And for those in search of exclusivity, Sandra’s Caviar Bar elevates the gastronomic experience with champagne and caviar in the most refined of settings.

In addition, Starlite Occident features a spacious Food Hall that offers a more relaxed but equally curated alternative—perfect for those who prefer to eat on the go without sacrificing quality.

A complete night: dinner, concert, and party

The Starlite Occident experience doesn’t end with dinner or concerts. At midnight, the Sessions area transforms into an open-air nightclub where DJ sets, after-parties, and live shows extend the magic until dawn.

The formula seems unbeatable: haute cuisine, international music, summer nights under the stars, and a production committed to sustainability and technological innovation—all within a unique natural setting, with exceptional acoustics and an enthusiastic audience.

Much more than a festival

Starlite Occident continues to prove why it holds the title of the world’s best boutique festival. Here, every detail matters—from a musical lineup that spans all styles and generations to a culinary offering that truly shines.

This is not just about seeing your favorite artists—it’s about living a full sensory experience. And once again, Marbella becomes the international capital of music, leisure, and gastronomy.